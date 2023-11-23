Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Lions are good, the Packers are bad. The Cowboys are the pilgrims, and Sam Howell is the turkey. The 49ers are back, and Geno Smith no longer is. And, like it or most likely not, there's another Jets game to watch, or not.

Here are the early Week 12 games to watch:

THANKSGIVING DAY PICKS

Packers (+7 ½) at Lions: The Bears woke the sleeping Lions up late last week. And that will put the Packers to bed early four days later. Lions 34, Packers 12

Commanders (+13½) at Cowboys: Take a nap or watch Sam Howell challenge the NFL single-game record for being sacked. Donovan McNabb, Warren Moon and Bert Jones currently hold the mark of 12. Cowboys 34, Commanders 17

49ers (-6½) at Seahawks: The 49ers are back from their monthlong slumber. Good for them — bad, bad timing for Seattle. 49ers 27, Seahawks 24

BLACK FRIDAY

Dolphins (-9 ½) at Jets: The NFL makes its first foray into playing on Black Friday. Yardwork or watch another Jets game? Hand me my rake. Dolphins 25, Jets 9