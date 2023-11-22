Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the factors in Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson's return from a hamstring injury and the likelihood everyone will be waiting another two weeks to see him on the field. They also preview Monday night's Vikings-Bears game, look back at Kareem Jackson's hit on Joshua Dobbs, and discuss the possibility of Ty Chandler getting more work.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.