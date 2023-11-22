Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the factors in Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson's return from a hamstring injury and the likelihood everyone will be waiting another two weeks to see him on the field. They also preview Monday night's Vikings-Bears game, look back at Kareem Jackson's hit on Joshua Dobbs, and discuss the possibility of Ty Chandler getting more work.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.