Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Danielle Hunter, an elite defender who's played 119 NFL games including playoffs without being flagged for unnecessary roughness or fined for anything, is the Vikings' nominee for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the team announced Wednesday.

Hunter leads the NFL in tackles for loss (16) and is second in sacks (12). He was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Month for October.

Hunter has drawn eight accepted penalties for 52 yards in his nine-year career. He had two penalties as a rookie – 15 yards for a facemask and 10 yards for an illegal block on special teams – and hasn't drawn more than one flag for more than 5 yards in a season since.

Against New Orleans on Nov. 12, Hunter was flagged for illegal hands to the face as Saints left tackle Andrus Peat was ripping Hunter's helmet off.

Hunter offered a mild objection to the officials, lined up and sacked Derek Carr on the next play.

"Payback for sure," Hunter said.