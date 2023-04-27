Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

This NFL Mock Draft 1 projects three trades and the selections of five quarterbacks and five cornerbacks all before the Vikings are on the clock Thursday night. In this scenario, the Vikings could either trade down to recoup a second-round pick or stand pat and address their most immediate need on offense, if not their entire team. (Reminder: There are only 31 picks in the first round because the Dolphins lost theirs as a result of the NFL's tampering investigation.)

1. PANTHERS

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: Fleet feet and a faster mind go a long way for a short quarterback.

2. TEXANS

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky: Apparently, Levis fired his cannon loudly enough for the Texans to take notice. Good move or Mitch Trubisky-sized reach?

3. COLTS* (MOCK TRADE WITH CARDINALS)

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State: Indy doesn't wait around for Stroud to stumble any further down the board. Cards get extra picks and keep shot at top non-QB.

4. CARDINALS* (MOCK TRADE WITH COLTS)

Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech: Whether it's the celebrated Will Anderson Jr. or the bigger, higher-ceilinged Tyree Wilson, Arizona gets its pass rusher.

5. SEAHAWKS

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia: Thank you, Denver! A rare top-five pick for Seattle – via the Broncos' overestimation of Russell Wilson's shelf life – lands Pete Carroll the best player in the draft.

6. LIONS

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois: Thank you, Rams! A shutdown corner for a now-promising defense helps even the score in the Matthew Stafford trade.

7. RAIDERS

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon: Early run on corners helps Raiders cope with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert four times a year.

8. FALCONS

Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama: Will he really fall this far? If he does, Atlanta will be happy to catch him.

9. COMMANDERS* (MOCK TRADE WITH BEARS)

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida: What better way for Washington to close Danny Snyder's 24-year Reign of Error than landing a freakishly gifted quarterback with the boldest move in the draft. Bears get yet another 2024 No. 1 to drop seven more spots and foil the Vikings' possible plans to trade up for Richardson.

10. EAGLES

Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia: The league's best pass rush reloads.

11. TITANS

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern: With four QBs off the board, Tennessee protects the ones they have.

12. TEXANS

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State: Houston pairs Levis with the draft's top receiver.

13. PACKERS

Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa: The Swiss Cheeseheads have a lot of holes to fill and no Hall of Fame-caliber QB (yet?) to cover them up.

14. PATRIOTS

Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland: Bill Belichick apparently loves receiver Zay Flowers but picks the shutdown corner he's always had when winning Super Bowls.

15. SEAHAWKS* (MOCK TRADE WITH JETS)

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee: Another shocking trade up for a quarterback gives Seattle a plan for Geno Smith's age and unlikely ability to sustain his status as reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

16. BEARS* (MOCK TRADE WITH COMMANDERS)

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State: In this scenario, the Bears will have traded from No. 1 to No. 9 to No. 16 and will have three first-round picks next year. And, oh yeah, they also get the draft's best pure tackle to protect Justin Fields, their 24-year-old franchise QB.

17. STEELERS

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State: Another Joey Porter in Pittsburgh is a good thing for the Steelers.

18. LIONS

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas: Robinson might be too great to last this long. If he does, the Lions just got a whole lot harder to defend.

19. BUCCANEERS

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia: Shut out on the QB Palooza, Tampa Bay adds a much-needed blocker for Baker Mayfield.

20. JETS* (MOCK TRADE WITH SEAHAWKS)

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee: Jets move down and get an even more-needed blocker as Aaron Rodgers transitions from GB to NY (... to MSP in '24?).

21. CHARGERS

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Great pickup for Justin Herbert at this point in the draft.

22. RAVENS

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State: A fifth cornerback flies off the board and likely ends Vikings' interest in taking one this high.

23. VIKINGS

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College: A trade down feels like a strong possibility with the QB well run dry. Standing pat and taking the second-best receiver — a dynamic playmaker who creates his own separation — certainly fills the biggest need and makes Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins and Kevin O'Connell better at what they do.

24. JAGUARS

Brian Branch, S, Alabama: Rising Jacksonville lands the top safety at a good spot.

25. GIANTS

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame: A top tight end really helps Daniel Jones, who probably isn't as good as his most recent contract suggests.

26. COWBOYS

Jordan Addison, WR, Southern California: Do they go for a cornerback or more of a spark at receiver?

27. BILLS

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU: Do they go for a bigger need at linebacker or catch an explosive receiver known for his occasional dropsies?

28. BENGALS

Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh: An explosive interior pass rusher this low could be a steal.

29. SAINTS

Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson: Another late pick who could prove to be great value.

30. EAGLES

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota: Who better than this Minnesota mauler to help the reigning NFC champs at guard in '23 before replacing Jason Kelce in '24?

31. CHIEFS

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State: Somehow, the Chiefs always find a way to make the bottom of the first round work out in their favor.

TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Rams (first pick: No. 36)

Dolphins (No. 51)

Broncos (No. 67)

Browns (No. 74)

49ers (No. 99)