A streetcar arrives at Union Station in Kansas City, home of the 2023 NFL Draft,

NFL draft: Latest picks, TV information, Vikings updates, player news and more

April 28, 2023 - 6:42 AM

Receiver Jordan Addison has a chance to play a big role right away for the Vikings

April 29, 2023 - 12:18 AM

The receiver from Maryland who grew up admiring Stefon Diggs has the drive to be great, coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Vikings trade back in the third round, draft USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon

Southern California defensive back Mekhi Blackmon was selected by the Vikings at the end of the third round.

April 29, 2023 - 12:19 AM

In a swap with the 49ers, the Vikings gave up the No. 87 pick for the No. 102 pick (the last of the third round), and No. 164 and No. 222 selections on Saturday.

Giants draft former Gophers center John Michael Schmitz in the second round

Center John Michael Schmitz working out at the Gophers Pro Day.

April 28, 2023 - 8:02 PM

Schmitz is the earliest Gophers lineman selected in the NFL draft since 1989, when center Brian Williams was taken 18th overall by the Giants.

Five extra points from Day 2 of NFL draft: Vikings watch as trades and corners fly by

The Lions were busy on Day 2 of the draft, and don’t care what you think about their moves on Day 1.

April 29, 2023 - 12:01 AM

GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took awhile to join the fray as a flurry of trades and cornerback picks, some involving the NFC North rival Lions, marked Friday's rounds.

Vikings select USC wide receiver Jordan Addison with 23rd pick in NFL draft

April 28, 2023 - 6:25 AM

Despite much speculation the team might trade up to pick a quarterback, the Vikings stayed put and grabbed a receiver to provide a threat opposite Justin Jefferson.

Rather than a quarterback, Vikings opt for a quarterback gift

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison showed a lot of flash on draft night. The Vikings hope it translates to the field.

April 28, 2023 - 6:26 AM

Jordan Addison, the Vikings' No. 1 pick, has potential for becoming a special pairing with superstar Justin Jefferson and outperforming what the team had been getting from the departed Adam Thielen.