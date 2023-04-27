The receiver from Maryland who grew up admiring Stefon Diggs has the drive to be great, coach Kevin O'Connell said.

In a swap with the 49ers, the Vikings gave up the No. 87 pick for the No. 102 pick (the last of the third round), and No. 164 and No. 222 selections on Saturday.

Schmitz is the earliest Gophers lineman selected in the NFL draft since 1989, when center Brian Williams was taken 18th overall by the Giants.

GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took awhile to join the fray as a flurry of trades and cornerback picks, some involving the NFC North rival Lions, marked Friday's rounds.

Despite much speculation the team might trade up to pick a quarterback, the Vikings stayed put and grabbed a receiver to provide a threat opposite Justin Jefferson.

Jordan Addison, the Vikings' No. 1 pick, has potential for becoming a special pairing with superstar Justin Jefferson and outperforming what the team had been getting from the departed Adam Thielen.

Five things to know about Vikings top draft pick Jordan Addison The USC receiver was selected 23rd overall and is one of the youngest players in this year's draft.

Five extra points at NFL draft: Lions make leaps, Texans take big swings, the rest of the NFC North Detroit made puzzling moves while still being in the unusual position of being the team to beat in the NFC North. What about the Vikings' other division rivals?

Podcast: Vikings draft receiver Jordan Addison with top QBs gone quickly Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the Vikings' selection of receiver Jordan Addison on Thursday night, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's decision to stay at No. 23, and the quick run on quarterbacks atop the draft.

NFL draft dominated early by QBs, including top pick Young Quarterbacks dominated the first part of the NFL draft, an expected result in a league where teams know finding a franchise QB is the quickest path to success.

NFL draft grades on the Vikings' Jordan Addison pick from A to . . . C Replacing Adam Thielen and putting a new target opposite Justin Jefferson was genuinely viewed as a smart first pick — with some caveats.

Mark Craig's first-round mock draft: Quarterbacks fly off the board quickly When all is said and done, and the Vikings stay put at pick No. 23, it's a good bet they will make a smart move and address their single biggest need.

NFL draft: Vikings could still make a first-round splash despite lack of picks Vikings Insider: Neither GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah nor coach Kevin O'Connell seem naive about the roster challenges ahead despite winning 13 games last season.

Vikings complete mock draft: They'll do WHAT with their first-round pick? Right now, the Vikings have only five picks in the NFL draft. But football writer Ben Goessling thinks there will be trades — including a major one — that would add a big name, look to the future and give the team more picks.

Vikings mailbag: Cost for trading up to No. 3 overall? Pressing draft needs? Edge plan? The Vikings traded six times last year during General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first NFL Draft at the helm. How far up could the Vikings trade this year? You asked about that and more in this week's mailbag.

The Vikings' top needs in the 2023 NFL draft The team has a lot of holes on the roster after cost-cutting moves this offseason, but has only five picks in the draft, for now.