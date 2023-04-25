Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview the Vikings draft this week, discuss Goessling sending Florida's Anthony Richardson to the Vikings in his mock draft, what the Vikings are looking for in a successor to Kirk Cousins, non-QB options in the first round, trade scenarios and more.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.