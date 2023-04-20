The Hennepin County Public Defender's Office will have a new chief in June after the state board announced Thursday it is filling the position that's been vacant since October, when the last chief resigned amid an IRS tax evasion investigation.

Michael Berger, managing attorney at the public defender's office in Anoka County, has accepted the state board's offer to serve as chief in Hennepin County, according to an email sent to staff Thursday from the Minnesota Board of Public Defense leadership.

The announcement comes a little more than a week since the state held a full day of interviews April 11 with three finalists that included Berger, Assistant Ramsey County public defender Greg Egan, and Shawn Webb, adjunct professor at Mitchell-Hamline School of Law and managing attorney at the public defender's office in the First Judicial District.

Berger's current post in the state's Tenth Judicial District is leading the Anoka County felony team. In Hennepin, he will oversee the state's largest public defender's office with a budget of about $9 million and more than 200 staffers. His salary ranges from $140,317 to $161,398.

He will serve out the remaining 19 months of a four-year term vacated by former chief Kassius Benson, who resigned in October after news surfaced over the summer of an IRS investigation into his private practice, along with a drunken driving charge. He was indicted on 17 counts of federal tax evasion in February and makes a court appearance Tuesday for the DUI charge.

Berger is a graduate of the University of South Dakota School of Law and the Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School. He joined the Tenth Judicial District in 2007 as an assistant public defender. For the past nine years he's served as managing attorney.

The staff email says that Berger was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain after serving 10 years in the United States Army Reserve - Judge Advocate General Corps.

Berger did not immediately respond to requests for comment.