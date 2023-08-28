The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged a Savage man with murder and attempted murder in the attack last week of his aunt and uncle inside their Bloomington home.

Mark Novak, 74, died and his wife Pamela Novak, 72, was seriously injured Thursday morning when their 44-year-old nephew Adam Roring is accused of entering the Novak's home on 105th Street where both were beaten and stabbed.

Pamela Novak called 911 shortly before 5 a.m. Officers arrived and saw her lying on the floor when they tried to get inside the home. At that time, officers heard noises coming from the basement and spotted Roring climbing out a window and attempting to flee, charges filed Monday say.

Roring has been held in jail since Thursday morning on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

According to the criminal complaint:

He had blood on his jacket, pants and gloves. He had a metal bar and a blood-covered nunchuck in his possession upon arrest.

Inside the home, Mark Novak was found in the bedroom with a severe laceration to his throat and injuries to his head, face and defense wounds on his hands. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Pam Novak was treated for injuries to her head, face and neck.

She told police that they were in their bedroom "when they were awoken by a male who kept beating them with an unknown object." She escaped the bedroom and was pushed down the stairs before she was able to call 911 and identify Roring as the assailant.

Roring told police that he went to the Novaks to return house keys belonging to them. But when he arrived, he alleged that an "unknown intruder had nunchucks and a chain, and that he struggled with the unknown intruder and got the weapons before the unknown intruder escaped out the front door." He claims to have checked on his aunt before he fled out the basement window.

Police found a large chef knife in the kitchen sink covered in blood and blood was located throughout the home consistent with Pamela Novak's account of the attack. Roring's vehicle was also parked nearby the Novak's home.

Attempts to reach Roring's mother and wife were unsuccessful. Other relatives either declined to comment or did not respond to messages seeking comment.

The City of Janesville issued a statement Monday on the death of Mark Novak, who was elected mayor for one term from 2011 through 2013. He also served on the Economic Development Authority and with the Chamber of Commerce.

City Administrator Clinton Rogers said in a phone call Monday morning that he's in shock — a sentiment shared by many who know the Novaks.

"He and his wife Pam were Janesville residents for several years. Both were very active in the community by volunteering in many ways for various community events. Mark will be missed by many friends in our community. We hope for a speedy recovery for Pam. As details develop, the Mayor and I plan to offer more information and comments within in a few days," Rogers said in a statement.

Novak's Facebook page is an outpouring of condolences from friends and loved ones. He wrote in his page bio "I love being a "Papa" to 5 beautiful grandchildren!"

His niece Kate Munson, of Minneapolis, shared that the family has been hit with tragedy.

"The words still do not feel real and the loss of Mark is immense. If you know Pam and Mark, you know they are two of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people in the world," she wrote on Facebook. "You also would know that they loved each other so dearly and are the sweetest of soulmates. Our hearts are broken but we are also unbelievably grateful that Pam is still with us right now."

A CaringBridge site for Pam Novak gave an update Sunday on her healing journey that said she had some tubes removed and her swelling has improved.

"In the early morning of August 24 our lives were changed forever. In a cruel and senseless attack our patriarch Mark was stolen from us, leaving Pam in the ICU, and all of us in unbelievable pain. We understand many of you have a million questions, and we do too."

Roring makes his first court appearance Tuesday.

The Novaks have been married since 1970. In their retirement, Pam took up textile art and sold her work at area craft shows, which Mark thought was "totally awesome," according to Facebook exchanges. Pam recently shared that Mark had been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, which is extra cerebral fluid on the brain. She updated loved ones on doctor visits and developments. Meanwhile, Mark shared a lot of memes and photos of their 13-year-old deaf cat who he called Queen. The cat posts were in first-person of the feline, who referred to Mark as her servant.

He graduated from Bloomington's former Lincoln High School in 1967 and retired from CenterPoint Energy in 2014. His favorite quote listed on his About Me says:

"Be good to the people on the way up because you will meet them on the way down."