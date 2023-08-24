A 74-year-old man was killed and a 72-year-old woman was seriously injured after an attack Thursday morning in their Bloomington home; a suspect has been arrested.

Police responded at 5 a.m. Thursday to the home in the 1000 block of 105th Street after someone there called 911 asking for help, saying there was someone in the house, according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

Police went to the caller's home on 105th Street near Oak Grove Middle School, and discovered the woman on the floor inside the home just as a 44-year-old man was spotted running from the home. The suspect was arrested and the second victim was also found inside the home. Both appeared to have been beaten and stabbed, police said.

Both were taken by ambulance to HCMC, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman's condition has not yet been released. The suspect — whose relationship to the victims, if any, is unclear — was arrested on suspicion of murder and held at the Bloomington Police Department. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged. He does not appear to have a significant criminal history in Minnesota.

According to the statement, police believe there is no known danger to the public and that the incident was not random.

"This is a horrific and tragic event, and we ask for thoughts and prayers for the victims and their family," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said. "I am grateful for the excellent work of our dispatchers and police officers which led to the immediate apprehension of the suspect."