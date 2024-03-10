Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $100,000 by the NBA Sunday for "directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture" toward a game official during the team's 113-104 loss at Cleveland on Friday, and for criticizing the officiating after the game.

The Wolves led 97-96 and had the ball when Gobert was called for his sixth foul, fouling him out of the game. Gobert then received a technical for making a gesture to official Scott Foster — Gobert rubbed his fingers together, making a money sign as if implying Foster was being bribed.

The technical resulted in a free throw that Darius Garland hit to tie the score.

Following the game, Gobert suggested sports betting is influencing how games are officiated and was reported as saying "I bite the bullet every game. I'll be the bad guy again that speaks what I think is the truth. I'll take the fine. But I think it's hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn't feel that way."

The NBA stated the fine takes into account Gobert's "past instances of conduct detrimental to the NBA" in regards to publicly criticizing officiating.

Gobert told the Associated Press: "My reaction, which I think was the truth, but it wasn't the time to react that way. It cost my team the game. It was an immature reaction. It's not just one call. Everyone makes mistakes, but when it's over and over and over again, of course it's frustrating."

The game at Cleveland was the Wolves' six-game road trip. The team heads west for games against the Lakers and Clippers in California and two more in Utah before they come home.



