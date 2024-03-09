The Tiberwolves went without both their All-Star big man and their ailing All-Star coach, and they left Cleveland on Friday night with a 113-104 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

The Cavs' 8-1 run in overtime pushed them to a seven-point lead — their biggest all night — from which the Wolves could not recover. The Wolves were outscored 16-7 overall in OT.

Karl-Anthony Towns missed his second consecutive game because of a knee injury that will require surgery and sideline him at least four weeks, and Chris Finch was a late scratch because he wasn't feeling well enough. Finch did his pregame media session but then didn't feel well enough to coach the game.

An assistant coach for the past three years, Micah Nori became acting head coach and worked overtime in his first time calling the shots.

Naz Reid made seven three-pointers, scored a career-high 34 points and made a clutch blocked shot with 3.8 seconds left in regulation time that forced overtime.

The night before in Indianapolis, Anthony Edwards scored 44 points and blocked the tying layup at the final buzzer with a freakishly athletic lefthanded blocked shot that went viral on social media.

On Friday, Reid carried on without Towns starting ahead of him. He went 7-for-10 on threes.

One night after he went to the locker room twice because of injuries before his big block, Edwards stayed on the court and on the bench and scored 19 points on 7-for-27 shooting. He didn't score in the fourth quarter or overtime at all.

The score was tied 97-97 with 27 seconds left in regulation after Wolves center Rudy Gobert was called for a technical that knocked him out of the game.

Towns tore the meniscus in his left knee and will need surgery to repair it. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks, which should be right before the start of the NBA playoffs. Veteran forward Kyle Anderson started in Towns' spot for the second consecutive night.

The Cavaliers, coached by former Gophers player and Wolves assistant coach J.B. Bickerstaff, played without star Donovan Mitchell because of a bruised knee, Evan Mobley because of an injured ankle and Max Strus because of a knee strain.

A game filled with runs — including Cleveland's 16-2 and 23-11 runs and the Wolves' 17-4 run, all before halftime — turned into a blow-by-blow exhibition after the break. The Cavs stayed close by getting to the free-throw line 18 times in the third quarter alone. The Wolves' biggest lead all night was nine points, Cleveland was that seven.

It was the second game in the Wolves' six-game road trip that now heads for games against the Lakers and Clippers in California and two more in Utah before they come home.

TJ Warren played his second game with the Wolves after he signed a 10-day contract on Wednesday. He played 26 games with Brooklyn and 16 with Phoenix last season and made his season debut by scoring seven points on 3-for-5 shooting in 16 minutes during Thursday's game at Indiana. At age 30, he's in his 10 NBA season.

On Friday, Warren made all three field goals he attempted in 11½ minutes played.

"We take it for granted when we watch guys do this stuff," Finch said pregame. "We told him coming in just be yourself, don't overthink anything when you're out there. We'll try to keep it as simple as possible. I thought he looked great. He looks in great shape."

