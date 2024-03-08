Two highlight clips in Minnesota sports destined for a million views happened minutes apart Thursday night. Grand Rapids sophomore Nathan Garski beat the buzzer for a winning goal in the boys hockey state tournament not long after Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sent a "Wow!" around the world with a win-preserving block above the rim in Indiana. Even if you've already seen the clips, both are worth taking in one more time:

Anthony Edwards' win-saving swat

The Wolves won and Edwards scored 44 points. This game will be remembered, though, as the game that ended with Ant's block. Star Tribune NBA beat writer Chris Hine writes:

After Edwards missed the second of two free throws with 7.2 seconds to play, Indiana grabbed the rebound and opted not to use its final timeout. Indiana's Aaron Nesmith got the ball and was racing toward the right side of the hoop for a game-winning layup, but Edwards had him in his sights.

"I was like, 'Man, I'm finna go get this,' " Edwards told Bally Sports North after the game.

He streaked in from the free-throw line, leaped so high he hit his head on the rim, and blocked Nesmith's shot to seal the victory.

"I ain't never jumped that high in my life," Edwards said.

Read more from Thursday night's game here.

Grand Rapids' goal for ages





Overtime seemed certain Thursday in the Class 2A hockey quarterfinal between Grand rapids and White Bear Lake. That was before Grand rapids sophomore Nathan Garski made a move toward the net, tipped the puck to himself and swept it past White Bear Lake's goalie with 1.6 seconds to play. It was a wild ending to one of the best days of the year on the Minnesota sports calendar. The announcer's call is pretty hot, too.

Read our full coverage of Thursday's boys hockey action here.



