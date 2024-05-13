Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A limited number of tickets for Thursday's Game 6 of the Timberwolves-Nuggets playoff series will go on sale at 10 a.m. today.

Timberwolves management made that announcement for what could be the deciding game after Sunday night's Game 4 outcome, which ensured that the game will be necessary.

Game 5 is set for 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Denver and, if a seventh game is needed, that will be played on Sunday. Thursday's game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.

Tickets will be sold on the web here or by calling 612-673-1234.

Tickets for Game 6 are also available of several resale sites for above face value. You can get the latest price updates here: Ticketmaster | Ticket King |Seat Geek | StubHub.

Games 3 and 4 of the series were officially sell-outs and fans who wanted to attend were faced with the choice of whether they wanted to spend $1,000 or more for a ticket in the lower bowl of Target Center.

As of 7:50 a.m. Monday, the cheapest ticket resale for Thursday on Ticketmaster's resale site was $228. A ticket in the top row of the lower bowl was $413. Neither of those prices included fees.,











