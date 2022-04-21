The 2022 Major League Soccer All-Star Game headed to Allianz Field in August will bring back the Mexican first-division league's best to play MLS' biggest stars.

It's a rematch of last summer's All-Star game won by the MLS team on penalty kicks in Los Angeles.

It's also the continuation of a growing partnership between the top two North American leagues – MLS and Mexico's Liga MX — that also includes Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup tournaments.

The Aug. 10 game, which will be televised across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America and 190 countries worldwide, is the anchor to a multi-day schedule that celebrates soccer and community.

Previous opponents have included some of the world's biggest clubs — such as the Premier League's Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton, as well as Europe's Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus – just starting their new seasons. Liga MX restarts its two-stage season in July.

MLS commissioner Don Garber called last year's format against the Mexican all-stars "the most competitive MLS All-Star Game ever."

"Our partnership with Liga MX has brought out the best in both leagues on and off the field," he said in a statement. "I have no doubt the intensity will be even higher for the rematch in Minnesota."

All Star week will feature a ticketed Monday concert by five-time Grammy award nominated singer/songwriter Khalid in downtown Minneapolis and a Tuesday night skills challenge at Allianz Field, home to MLS' Minnesota United.

The skills challenge will feature players from both leagues competing in five events: shooting, touch, cross and volley, passing and crossbar challenges. The Liga MX all stars won last year's skills challenge.

All concert proceeds will benefit The Alliance, a non-profit organization that focused on racial, economic and environmental justice as well as health equity within the Twin Cities.

Other events include an MLS WORKS' "All-Star Day of Service," a Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game and the unveiling of a new mini-pitch built at the Mount Airy Boys & Girls Club in St. Paul.

It all leads to a Wednesday night All-Star Game at 7:30 p.m., Central time, that will air live on ESPN and Univision in the United States.

The game itself is a rematch of last year's 1-1 draw that the MLS team won on penalty kicks after two clutch saves by New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner and a game-winning penalty kick by FC Dallas teenage star Ricardo Pepi.

Minnesota United's Adrian Heath will coach the MLS All Stars because St. Paul and his Loons team are the game's hosts this year, three years after the club's $250 million, soccer-specific stadium opened to much acclaim.

Last year, players, fans and media voting chose 12 players for the MLS team, host Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley chose 12 more and the commissioner picked two as well. This year's selection process is expected to be similar.

Heath said he will rely on assistant coach Sean McAuley's help in coaching his first MLS All-Star Game because McAuley participated when he was an assistant coach with Portland and Orlando.

Heath said, "There's a little more emphasis on trying to win the game" with a MLS-Mexican all-star format.

"It's undeniable there's a rivalry there," Heath said Tuesday. "So it's taken on a little bit more of a significance than it has in the past. It will be interesting."