Minnesota United has started a season of transition, awaiting the arrival of its new sporting director, the hiring of a new head coach and again starting without its best player — all with the regular-season opener 39 days away.

Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso didn't report for the first two days of preseason training Monday and Tuesday, repeating what he did a year ago. He remained away until mid-May because of what he called a family matter involving his young daughter.

Two other Loons players — Franco Fragapane and Tani Oluwaseyi — are both out of country following the process to receive their immigration green cards, the club said.

The Loons trained without all three, led by interim head coach Cameron Knowles. He became the interim earlier this month after Sean McAuley left to become head coach for Indianapolis' USL team. McAuley became interim coach when the only head coach in the Loons' seven-season history — Adrian Heath — was fired late last season.

They hired Khaled El-Ahmad from English club Barnsley F.C. in November, but are still awaiting his immigration clearance and his arrival after he fulfilled his obligations with Barnsley last month. He's expected to arrive in Minnesota next week, when the team trains in Tucson, Ariz.

El-Ahmad will hire the next coach. Knowles and the Loons' second-team coaches will carry on until that decision is made.

"The expectations don't change," Knowles said. "Is the situation unexpected? Sure it is. We can't control that, but we can control every day that we come in here to train.

"The expectations for myself and the staff don't change and it's a tremendous opportunity for all of us. Now we can work with the players, and for the players, it's an opportunity to have fresh eyes on them as well. We're preparing every day for the start of the season.

"Listen. We focus on the players who are here. We're entrusted with developing all the players here, the 28 guys who are on the field together."

Veteran defensive midfielder Wil Trapp, who re-signed during the offseason, called Reynoso's absence "that elephant in the room we can talk about at another time." He echoed Knowles message about controlling what you can.

"I know that sounds broken record, but when there is flux and a lot of change and turnover, the one constant is what you do have control over," Trapp said. "Here are the non-negotiables: Showing up on time, giving your best effort, raise the standards.

"Cam has done an amazing job. The guys have come in fit. Look, no one is going to save us, right? We have to put our heads down. We have to work together. We have to control what we can control and that's it."

Knowles said he talks regularly with El-Ahmad, who is back home in Sweden.

"Khaled and I have had several conversations after the sessions, how things have gone and what not," Knowles said after Tuesday's training in Blaine. "I'll speak with him again this afternoon, a little check-in to see how things are going. As we get through the preseason, we'll continue to build out the style of player and the expectations for the group."

Trapp said he exchanged messages with Reynoso during the offseason.

"A couple messages here and there," Trapp said. "It's difficult. In the offseason, some people literally unplug. It was one of those 'Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas' things. Nothing beyond that."

Trapp and the Loons' other players haven't connected with their new boss, El-Ahmad, yet.

"He really wants the first meeting to be in person," Trapp said. "You can do Zoom meetings, but you don't always get that same tactile feel that you do speaking face-to-face with someone.

"I respect that a lot. When he does meet up with the group, we'll be excited because everyone is itching to meet him and hear his thoughts and ideas about pushing this thing forward."

Midfielder added

The Loons have acquired 22-year-old central midfielder Alejandro Bran on a one-year loan with an option to buy from his club team in Costa Rica's Primera Division. He has had three call-ups with his national team.