Two middle schoolers struck it big over the weekend to win prizes they likely couldn't have imagined right up until they pulled off their accomplishments.

In Minot, N.D., J.J. Franks had his name called in a halftime promotion where you win by hitting four shots — from a lay-up to a midcourt heave — in 25 seconds. Many try, few succeed.

In this case, winning meant $10,000 in the contest at Bishop Ryan High School. Here's how it went:

In Brainerd, a 13-year-old won a prize he won't be able to use for a few years for taking the grand prize at the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

Zac Padrnos of Hutchinson won a Ford pick-up truck by catching a 9.45-pound walleye on a bay at Gull Lake. The fish was almost four pounds heavier than the second-prize winner's catch in a tournament that drew about 12,000 anglers to central Minnesota on Saturday.

It was the second-ever fishing tournament for the youngster.

And his big catch left people wondering what happens to the truck.

"I have no clue," Padrnos told a reporter for the Brainerd Dispatch. "... We'll have to figure that out later."

