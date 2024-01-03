Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Nothing separated the Minnetonka and Wayzata boys hockey teams when they drew 1-1 on Dec. 29 at Plymouth Ice Center. Little separates them now.

Minnetonka (10-0-1) remains No. 1 in the latest Let's Play Hockey Class 2A rankings, and Wayzata (10-0-2) remains No. 2. Chanhassen (9-4-0), winner of seven in its past eight games, stands third.

Minnetonka has a cross-class challenge ahead, against Class 1A No. 6 Mahtomedi on Saturday. That comes after a Thursday game against Hill-Murray, which fell from Class 2A's top 10 in the latest rankings.

Maple Grove (8-2-0) made a jump from ninth to sixth after its eighth victory in a row. St. Thomas Academy (8-3-1) moved even more, from No. 13 to No. 8. The Cadets have won five in a row.

Hermantown (6-2-2) stood strong atop Class 1A, and Warroad (10-2-0) remained second. Delano (8-3-1) is ranked third, highest among Twin Cities schools, and will take on Chanhassen on Thursday at Victoria Ice Arena.

Boys hockey state rankings

By Let's Play Hockey (records through Monday)

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka 10-0-1; 2. Wayzata 10-0-2; 3. Chanhassen 9-4-0; 4. Benilde-St. Margaret's 8-1-1; 5. Edina 9-2-0; 6. Maple Grove 8-2-0; 7. Shakopee 9-2-1; 8. St. Thomas Academy 8-3-1; 9. Rosemount 10-3-0; 10. Holy Family 6-2-1.

Class 1A

1. Hermantown 6-2-2; 2. Warroad 10-2-0; 3. Delano 8-3-1; 4. St. Cloud Cathedral 9-3-1; 5. East Grand Forks 7-5-0; 6. Mahtomedi 4-7-0; 7. Orono 7-4-0; 8. Northfield 8-1-2; 9. Monticello 9-2-0; 10. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 7-4-0.