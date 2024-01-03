Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The holidays shook up the big-class state rankings in girls hockey, and the schedule and time of year indicate there could be a whole lot more shaking going on.

Minnetonka (14-1-1) rose to No. 1 in Class 2A in the Let's Play Hockey rankings released this week, surpassing Hill-Murray. The Skippers' only loss was to Hill-Murray, 5-3 on Dec. 9. Hill-Murray (14-1) lost 4-2 to No. 9 Lakeville North two days after Christmas.

Minnetonka's next defense of its No. 1 ranking will come Saturday against No. 5 Edina (11-3-1) at Braemar Ice Arena.

In Class 1A, Orono (12-4) remains No. 1, but a challenge looms Thursday against Benilde-St. Margaret's, No. 4 in Class 2A, at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center.

The girls hockey regular season has about a month remaining. Section tournaments must be completed by Feb. 16, and the state tournament will begin Feb. 21 at Xcel Energy Center.

Girls hockey state rankings

By Let's Play Hockey (records through Monday)

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka 13-1-1; 2. Hill-Murray 14-1-0; 3. Andover 9-2-3; 4. Benilde-St. Margaret's 10-2-0; 5. Edina 10-3-1; 6. Northfield 14-0-0; 7. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 13-1-27; 8. Moorhead 11-2-1; 9. Lakeville North 10-2-1; 10. Maple Grove 10-4-1.

Class 1A

1. Orono 12-4-0; 2. Holy Angels 10-2-3; 3. Warroad 9-3-0; 4. Duluth Marshall 13-1-1; 5. Proctor/Hermantown 8-5-1; 6. Dodge County 13-2-0; 7. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian 10-5-1; 8. Crookston 9-4-0; 9. South St. Paul 9-7-0; 10. Breck 9-5-0.