AALIYAH CRUMP

Minnetonka • basketball

A 6-1 junior guard, Crump has continued to show what makes her the state's top-ranked player in the Class of 2025.

She scored 84 points last week in leading the Skippers, 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, to three victories. She is averaging 27 points per game.

"I'm pleased with the way she has played," Skippers coach Brian Cosgriff said. "She has matured. She is making her teammates better."

Crump averaged 22 points per game last season, earning second-team All-Metro honors. After the season, she was named to the U.S. Under-16 team, which played in the FIBA U16 Americas Championship.

A 57-55 loss to Chaska in the Class 4A, Section 2 semifinals last season has served as motivation for Crump and the Skippers in their drive toward a mid-March appointment at the state tournament.

"We're a work in progress," Cosgriff said. "Aaliyah and the team continue to work hard. Our goal is to play on March 16."

NOLEN ANDERSON

Eden Prairie • basketball

The 6-6 sophomore guard scored 44 points to lead the Eagles to two victories last week. He scored 18 points in a 90-82 victory over East Ridge and a season-high 26 in a 70-61 victory over Eastview. The victories gave the Eagles a four-game winning streak. Anderson is averaging 17.2 points per game.

JA'KAHLA CRAFT

St. Michael-Albertville • basketball

The 5-10 senior guard has helped the Knights, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, start 11-0 this season. Last week she scored 19 points in an 81-36 victory over Burnsville and a season-high 31 points in an 83-53 victory over Chanhassen. She is averaging 24.8 points per game.

MICAH CURTIS

St. Louis Park • basketball

The 6-6 junior had 50 points and 35 rebounds, leading the Orioles to two victories last week. He had 18 points and 18 rebounds in 76-50 victory over Irondale on Thursday and 32 points and 17 rebounds in a 86-76 victory over Hastings on Friday. He is averaging 21.3 points and 11.2 rebounds.

JENNA GOBLIRSCH

Farmington • hockey

An eighth-grader, she leads the Tigers in scoring with 14 goals and nine assists in 13 games. She had seven points (three goals and four assists) in three games last week. In a 9-0 victory over New Prague, she had a season-high four points (one goal, three assists).

CLAIREBELLA HILLS

Andover • hockey

The sophomore goalie recorded back-to-back shutouts for the Huskies, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 2A. A 1-0 victory over Maple Grove and 3-0 victory over Edina gave Hills six shutouts this season. She has an 8-2-1 record with a 1.17 goals-against average.

EVAN TUREK

Wayzata • hockey

The senior goalie allowed only three goals as the Trojans, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, went 2-0-1 last week. He had 23 saves when the Trojans and top-ranked Minnetonka skated to a 1-1 tie. He is 9-0-2 this season with a 1.59 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

