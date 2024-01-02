Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Unbeaten Minnetonka rings in the new year atop the girls basketball Metro Top 10.

The Skippers (9-0) now brace for the ever-tough Lake Conference schedule, which includes two meetings each against No. 2 Hopkins (9-2), No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville (11-0), No. 6 Eden Prairie (10-1) and No. 8 Wayzata (8-2).

Hopkins had the biggest win last week, 80-73 over No. 4 Providence Academy (9-2). The Lions came back from a 20-point deficit to tie it with five minutes remaining before Florida recruit Liv McGill took over. The senior guard finished with 36 points. Providence Academy sophomore guard Maddyn Greenway scored 32.

No. 5 Maple Grove (7-1), No. 9 Lakeville North (6-3) and No. 10 Chaska (6-4) will look to rebound from holiday losses.

This week's marquee matchup

Rosemount at Prior Lake, 7 p.m. Thursday

The No. 7 Irish (9-2) are riding a six-game winning streak. Prior Lake (4-7) is much better than its record indicates, with five of its losses coming to Top 10 teams. The Lakers are coming off a 56-51 victory over No. 5 Maple Grove. The teams split their two meetings a year ago, each winning at home.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Minnetonka (9-0). Last week: 1

2. Hopkins (9-2). Last week: 2

3. St. Michael-Albertville (11-0). Last week: 3

4. Providence Academy (2A) (9-2). Last week: 5

5. Maple Grove (7-1). Last week: 4

6. Eden Prairie (10-1). Last week: 6

7. Rosemount (9-2). Last week: 8

8. Wayzata (8-2). Last week: 9

9. Lakeville North (6-3). Last week: 7

10. Chaska (6-4). Last week: 10