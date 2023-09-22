Minnesota's newly appointed cannabis director, Erin DuPree, sold products at her hemp shop that are illegal under state law, according to her store's social media videos and online product listings that have since been deleted and lab results still visible on its website.

Loonacy Cannabis Co., which DuPree founded in Apple Valley in July 2022, advertised edible cannabis products containing 10 milligrams THC per serving and 150 milligrams of THC per package on its TikTok account. State law allows hemp-derived edibles to contain a maximum of 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams of THC per package. The TikTok page was deactivated by Friday.

Loonacy was also selling noncompliant vape cartridges on its website up until late yesterday — hours after Gov. Tim Walz had publicly named DuPree as the first director of Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management, according to timestamped screenshots shared with the Star Tribune. Some of the vapes available on Loonacy's website yesterday contained banned cannabinoids like HHC, THC-P and Delta-10.

The governor's office deferred questions to DuPree, who has not yet responded to a Star Tribune request for comment.

In a news release yesterday, Walz's office praised DuPree as a leader who has a record of "maintaining compliance with state laws and regulations." As director of the Office of Cannabis Management, DuPree will be tasked with overseeing the creation of the state's legal marijuana market and setting the rules that will help govern it.

Leili Fatehi, a longtime legalization advocate who worked closely with state legislators as they passed Minnesota's recreational marijuana law, expressed serious concerns about DuPree's history in a statement Friday and called on the governor to search for a new director.

"Appointing someone without the necessary qualifications, who is an active member of the very industry they are meant to regulate, and who has shown a past disregard for compliance, is a textbook example of regulatory capture," Fatehi said. "Such a decision risks establishing a culture of noncompliance at the very top levels of our state's oversight of this nascent industry."

DuPree will start as Minnesota's cannabis director on Oct. 2 with a salary of $151,505, according to the governor's office.

In an interview Wednesday, DuPree said she will close her hemp shop Loonacy before starting in the role. Minnesota's marijuana law prohibits the Office of Cannabis Management director from holding a direct or indirect stake in a cannabis business.

Before opening Loonacy, DuPree said she had been a consultant for startup businesses for nearly 20 years. DuPree, who has never worked in government, likened setting up Minnesota's new cannabis agency to launching a large startup.

In a video posted to Loonacy's now-inactive TikTok account, DuPree talks about California-made Goliath vape pods with a "proprietary blend" of cannabinoids, many of which are currently illegal in Minnesota, according to the product's lab report.

"I love this product, we brought this in because it's something I would use on a regular basis, and I do," she said in the video.

@loonacy_mn via Tiktok

Regulations and enforcement were loose when Minnesota first legalized hemp-derived THC products last year. Many products were already being sold in the state in a legal gray area since the 2018 federal farm bill opened the door to cannabis compounds derived from hemp.

Hemp and marijuana are both cannabis; the difference is that hemp contains less than 0.3% THC, the main intoxicating compound in cannabis, and is legal under federal law.

Loonacy's TikTok videos and screenshots of its noncompliant products circulated online in the 24 hours after DuPree was named director. Her shop's social media pages have all been taken down and all of her products have since been scrubbed from the shop's website.

The recreational marijuana law passed this spring added additional penalties for non-compliant hemp-derived products. It is now a gross misdemeanor, with a fine of up to $3,000 and up to a year in jail, for someone who "sells an edible cannabinoid product knowing that the product does not comply with the limits on the amount or types of cannabinoids that a product may contain."

Many of the hemp-derived products Loonacy was selling may not even be able to be sold at licensed adult-use marijuana dispensaries when they are expected to open in 2025. Novel cannabinoids like the highly potent THC-P remain poorly understood.