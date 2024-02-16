Last year's legislative session, with the DFL in control of both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature and the governor's office for the first time in a decade, saw a huge wave of new laws in Minnesota, from abortion protections to banning conversion therapy to legalizing recreational cannabis. Leaders are promising a quieter session this year. Still, the Legislature is expected to tackle a few big topics. Here's a list of the key issues we're tracking and where they are in the legislative process. This page will be updated throughout the session as new issues arise and bills move through the Legislature.