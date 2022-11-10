It'll basically be a Cook family reunion Sunday when the clan from Miami descends on Buffalo to watch brothers Dalvin and James play running back for the Vikings and Bills.

"It's definitely going to be fun, first time I ever get to play against him," Dalvin, the veteran, said of James, the rookie. "It's a fun time for my family and something I'll remember forever. Just taking it all in. A lot of emotions on Sunday."

Dalvin has 150 touches for 727 yards and six touchdowns. James has only 35 touches for 154 yards and one touchdown.

One of the concerns in Buffalo this week is how poorly the Bills' run defense played in the loss to the Jets, allowing 174 yards. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, one of the few concerns is how much the running game struggled in another close win last week.

"The run game ain't where it's supposed to be," said Dalvin Cook, who averaged just 2.8 yards per carry against Washington, "but just keep at it and find a way to make a play."

As for the Bills' run defense, Cook said, "I know they're going to come play their A game. They're going to be a cranky bunch. We just have to go in and handle their environment. I think we'll be fine."

'Pick your poison'

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson said he can't remember the last time a defense played him as soft as Washington did last Sunday. He also said he can't imagine coverages changing all that much beginning this Sunday when the Vikings travel to Buffalo to face the NFL's stingiest scoring defense.

"They can't because then it's pick your poison," said Hockenson, presuming that future opponents will always consider the Vikings' outside weapons, primarily Justin Jefferson, more poisonous than Hockenson is between the numbers.

He's probably correct, but Hockenson is a first-round talent in his own right. And he certainly looked like a former eighth-overall draft pick last week.

Five days after the Lions traded him to the Vikings, he started. Three snaps after that, he converted a third-and-5 with a 19-yard catch, the longest by a Vikings tight end all season. He went on to catch nine passes – one short of his career high in 48 games — on nine easy targets for 70 yards.

Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio played primarily two-deep safety looks geared toward Jefferson. That left Hockenson one-on-one with a linebacker, nickel corner or dime safety in the middle of the field.

"It was like, 'Here you go,'" Hockenson said of the pitch-and-catch afternoon. "When I was in Detroit, a lot of teams played single high, making sure the nickel was outside leverage, making sure he had help over the top. There was a lot more clamp defense.

"Here, they were playing me soft and off. I got free releases. It was nice. It was kind of just a breath of fresh air knowing there are guys on the edge that can exploit the defense. There's no telling where this can go from here."

Bradbury doesn't practice

Center Garrett Bradbury, who finished the Washington game, was a surprise addition to the injury report with an ankle injury that kept him out of Wednesday's practice.

Cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) did not practice, while receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) was limited.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said Dantzler, who was injured Sunday, remains "a long shot to play this week." He said Tomlinson, who missed the Washington game, is in a similar situation.

Allen sits in Buffalo

Six Bills did not practice Wednesday, including quarterback Josh Allen (throwing elbow). Buffalo coach Sean McDermott referred to Allen as day-to-day.

Linebacker Von Miller and guard Rodger Saffold were given veteran rest days. Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) also missed practice.

O'Connell said the Vikings are assuming that Allen, not backup and former Viking Case Keenum, will play.

"I do have a lot of respect for Case and know that the offense won't change all that much schematically if it ends up being Case," O'Connell said. "But [Allen] is one of the best players in the league."

Etc.