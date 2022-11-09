Bills quarterback Josh Allen's injured elbow could keep him from playing against the Vikings on Sunday, setting up a potential Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs pairing five years after the Minneapolis Miracle. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game, talk about past Vikings-Bills games and open the mailbag to answer your questions.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.