T.J. Hockenson already had some knowledge about how his new Vikings teammates discussed Kevin O'Connell's playbook before walking into TCO Performance Center for the first time.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Hockenson's good friend, offseason training partner and former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate, often spoke in certain terms. Hockenson recognized some to quickly pick up enough concepts and calls to play 91% — 60 of 66 snaps — against the Commanders, the highest playing rate of any Vikings tight end all season. Only three NFL tight ends played more for their teams in Week 9.

"This is the fourth offense I've been in," Hockenson said Sunday from the visitor's locker room at FedEx Field. "I'm just learning the terminology. George [Kittle] was in San Fran and there's kind of a connection with that, and I had a little help in that case just hearing George in the offseason, how he talks about things and kind of just reverting my mind to this offense. It was definitely a grind of four days, but I get to take a deep breath after a win like this and I get to come back [this] week and do it all over again."

Hockenson said he took it upon himself to study as much as possible throughout the days between field time. He also got help from former Lions teammate, practice squad quarterback David Blough, who tutored the tight end along with position coach Brian Angelichio.

"David took over post-practice, pre-practice with T.J. to help him transition from his old system to this system," quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "I'm sure T.J.'s head is spinning and there is a lot he's still got to learn, but he helped us."

Hockenson immediately brought a new dynamic to the Vikings passing game, making an impact as big as his 6-foot-5-inch frame. He lined up everywhere. Between 41 passing plays, Hockenson saw 17 snaps in the slot, 17 snaps in line and seven snaps out wide, according to Pro Football Focus. Head coach Kevin O'Connell positioned Hockenson to take advantage of two-deep safety shell coverage often deployed to keep a top over receiver Justin Jefferson.

"The one thing that jumped out is he's just a big target that can get in and out of breaks," O'Connell said. "Set routes up, complementary cuts, he understands how to win at the top of routes with different tools, and ultimately be able to finish those plays."

Right out of the gate, Hockenson caught a 19-yard throw from Cousins while aligning at the top of a bunch set with Jefferson and receiver Adam Thielen to the right. It was a basic dig route over linebacker zones and under the deep safeties. Easy pitch and catch to the "big target."

Later in the third quarter, Hockenson gained 13 yards on another dig route. This time, the Commanders appear to play a more aggressive man-to-man defense. Aligned in the slot, Hockenson and Thielen run a "switch release," in which they cross each other. Instead of being man-to-man on the defender directly in front of him, Hockenson is manned on the outside defender, giving him immediate inside leverage. In the video below, you'll see him throw a jab step to create a second of hesitation and separation for the catch.

Even when he was covered, Hockenson managed to pull down both contested catches, which was a struggle at times for the Vikings offense. Jefferson caught two contested grabs on the opening drive, including his 9-yard touchdown, but he went 0 for 3 on those opportunities the rest of the game against Commanders corner Benjamin St. Juste, the lanky former Gophers defender. Thielen is just 3 of 12 in those spots all season, according to PFF. Hockenson has now come down with 7 of 11 contested throws this year.

"He's a great football player and obviously helped us win that game," Thielen said Monday. "We're going to need that moving forward and for him to do that with not a whole lot of comfort in the system, being here for a few days, it's impressive. It only shows what the possibilities are when he does get comfortable."

The screen game did not work for Hockenson. O'Connell tried it three times for a loss every time — eight yards lost overall — with some shoddy blocking by the Vikings and quick recognition by a strong Commanders front.