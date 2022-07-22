Not long ago, Minnesota United's roster was rich with central and defensive midfielders. Now, Loons coach Adrian Heath is looking to fill those two spots.

Captain Wil Trapp is expected to miss three to four weeks because of an injured hamstring, Jacori Hayes sustained a season-ending broken leg in Wednesday's international friendly with Everton, and Kervin Arriaga remains listed as out for Saturday's game at Houston because of his own ankle injury. Hassani Dotson (knee) also remains out for the season.

"We've gone from having five midfield players for two spots to now only having two," Heath said.

Attacker Robin Lod likely will remain as a central midfielder on an as-needed basis for now.

"Robin, his versatility has been invaluable for us all season, wherever we've played him," Heath said. "Played him as a No. 9, a false striker, played underneath, played wide, played in a two-man midfield. His versatility has been so important to us. He can play virtually anywhere."

Hayes out for season

Hayes replaced Emanuel Reynoso in the 18th minute Wednesday after Reynoso rolled his ankle. Hayes didn't finish the game, either, after he broke a bone in his leg.

"Jacori obviously is going to be out all season now," Heath said, "so that was a real disappointment from what was a really good evening."

Reynoso questionable

Heath said Reynoso will travel with the team and will undergo a fitness test before Saturday's game.

"Day-to-day, really," Heath said after Friday's training in Blaine. "It's still a bit swollen, so we'll see where he is tomorrow."

Benitez's debut impresses

Newly signed right back Alan Benitez impressed Heath as a second-half sub Wednesday after he found out just before warmups that his immigration paperwork had come through.

He made the crossing pass that Abu Danladi turned into the final goal in a 4-0 victory.

"That's probably something we missed a little bit this season," Heath said of Benitez's work all down the right side. "Over the last two, three years, we had Chase [Gasper] down one side and Romain [Metanire] down the other. That's a big part of their game. Now I feel we're getting there again now."

Garcia update

Heath said the team still is waiting on immigration paperwork to get Colombian striker Mender Garcia into the country and signed.