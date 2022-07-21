Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and goaltender Dayne St. Clair will be among 20 players competing in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field.
The skills challenge will feature 10 players from MLS and 10 from the Mexican Liga MX squad before those two teams meet in the All-Star Game itself one night later.
The five skill categories are: shooting, touch, cross and volley, passing and a crossbar challenge. The full list of MLS players scheduled for the skills challenge:
Emanuel Reynoso, Loons
Dayne St. Clair, Loons
Hector Herrera, Houston Dynamo FC
Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC
Carles Gil, New England Revolution
Sean Johnson, New York City FC
Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas
Javier (Chicharito) Hernández, L.A. Galaxy
Sebastian Driussi, Austin FC
Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC