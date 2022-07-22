7 p.m. at Houston * BSN, The CW Twin Cities * 1500 ESPN

The Loons take a MLS five-game unbeaten streak (4-0-1) into Saturday after defeated Everton FC from England's Premier League 4-0 in Wednesday's international friendly at Allianz Field. The Loons have moved into fourth place in the Western Conference. Houston are in 11th place but just six points behind Minnesota United. …The Loons are 9-8-4 overall — and 4-5-1 on the road. Houston is 7-10-4 overall, 4-3-4 at home. It is 1-3-1 in the past five matches. That's after winning 2-1 at San Jose on Sunday. … Former Loon Darwin Quintero starts as a left-side attacker for Houston. ... Saturday's weather in Houston calls for clear skies and a high of 95 degrees.

Injuries: Loons list MF Emanuel Reynoso (ankle) as questionable and MF Kervin Arriaga (ankle), MF Wil Trapp (thigh), MF Jacori Hayes, D Romain Metanire (thigh) and F Tani Oluwaseyi (thigh) as out. MF Hassani Dotson (knee) and Patrick Weah (knee) remain out for the season.