Video review and a few days to process a 2-1 loss Saturday against Orlando City did little to change the instant analysis Adrian Heath made from the Allianz Field sideline.

Unfulfilled scoring chances doomed the Loons, while Orlando City was opportunistic. But at least the effort was improved after a dismal showing in Chicago the previous game.

"I actually took a lot of satisfaction from the game," Heath told reporters Tuesday. "I've watched it maybe three times since the weekend, and I actually think that's the best we've played. We looked more like ourselves."

Two goals conceded in the final 24 minutes of the game and the resulting 0-1-2 mark at home this season didn't please Heath, who said, "But that's what happens at this level. You know, you make mistakes in the wrong area, make wrong decisions, wrong choices, and then invariably, you pay for it."

Hlongwane gets dirty

Heath noted the 58th-minute goal from Bongokuhle Hlongwane as another step in the South Africa forward's maturation around the goal. The player known as Bongi now has two goals this season.

"Well, I think he's been particularly good this season," Heath said. "He's starting to take in the information that when the ball is going down the opposite side, he has got to be in the box, in a one-touch finish area. You've got to get in that little area where goals are scored.

"And if we continually emphasize that to Bongi," Heath said, "he has the energy levels to do that and he will score the goals that we require from him."

Lod management

Midfielder Robin Lod (pronounced LUHD) improved in his second game back from illness.

"I thought he was a bit more like his old self," Heath said. "I hold him to a really high standard. And I think he'd be the first to say that he's not at that level that he normally is."

Heath said Lod confirmed as much during a Thursday chat.

"I realize he gets frustrated in his own performances, but that will come," Heath said. "The one thing about him is he never hides. He always goes about the job professionally. He does everything that's asked of him and he's certainly trying. So he'll come through this."

Homestay Program launched

Minnesota United announced the formation of a Homestay Program for prospective MNUFC Academy and MNUFC2 players.

"Effective immediately, families across the Twin Cities metro can apply to become hosts for players that come from outside the region to play for MNUFC," the Loons said in a news release.

The program will support players ages 14-18 "with a focus on support for on-the-field success" but also aimed toward building a foundation "off the pitch for these prospective athletes," the release said.

Staying with host families that go through a screening process "will allow these non-local athletes to live in the area and attend local schools during the season," the release said.

"Host families will be provided a monthly monetary stipend and will be required to provide a list of amenities that support the player in all aspects of their life, including three nutritious meals a day, a furnished room and access to internet, television, and laundry as appropriate," the release said.

"Not every single player that comes from our academy will go on to have a career in professional soccer," Loons vice president Amos Magee said in the release. "It's our responsibility, as an academy, to make sure that these players leave our academy as better people and with the best chance to be successful in the world."