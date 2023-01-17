A first-time father approaching a full year near month's end, Minnesota United versatile midfielder Hassani Dotson says it time to settle down.

On the field, that is.

Ten months on the road back from season-ending right knee surgery last April, Dotson's targeted date is March 1 for his complete return to a Loons club that will be just starting its regular season.

"I'm hoping a little sooner," he said.

He has played all over the field — wherever needed, from midfield positions to both fullback spots — in his first four MLS seasons. That includes an injury-shortened 2022 season in which he played just seven games before he tore one of his anterior cruciate ligaments in a freak non-contact misstep in training the day before a game.

Now at age 25, he wants to find a home starting in the central midfield, where Loons Robin Lod, Kervin Arriaga, Joseph Rosales and Wil Trapp all can play.

"I'm versatile and I want to do good for what the team needs," Dotson said. "I feel for my age and what I've shown, I'd like to settle in central midfield. I look at my skill set and when I'm back and full match fit, I'm expecting to be in the starting 11. I know I'm going to have to earn that spot. There's a lot of competition this year especially, but I know what I bring to the table and look forward to the challenge."

Loons coach Adrian Heath said his club could add three or four players, perhaps even another midfielder, before the season opens.

"Everybody knows what my feelings are about Hassani," Heath said. "He was playing as well as anybody when he got injured, unfortunately. He's a big-time player for us and if we can get him back fit and healthy, that'd be like signing a new player.

"It's going to take him a bit of time to get in a rhythm — having been through that injury, I know — but when he does, that gives us an extra body in midfield we didn't have last year."

Veteran defender Michael Boxall trained with Dotson for more than a month after last season ended with a first-round playoff loss at FC Dallas.

"The way last season went showed how much we missed him," Boxall said. "His versatility is massive, even though he probably dislikes that. He's such a good guy and even for as young as he is, he's a big leader on our team who can take a grip on the game. He's so good when he's in the middle of the field. Hopefully, he'll get back to full fitness and we see his old self back."

He spent all winter in Minnesota with his wife Petra, baby daughter, Gia, and his in-laws rehabilitating his injured knee and watching Gia grow. She turns a year old later this month.

"That's been the one blessing out of this, spending time with my daughter and my family," Dotson said. "It has been great, just watching her grow step-by-step. My wife and my in-laws have been great. She's getting close to walking now. It's truly an experience you can't quite find the words for unless you have kids yourself. She's just a new piece of joy that I don't think anyone else could give me."

Last week in Blaine, when the Loons started preseason training, Dotson participated in warmups and passing drills, lifted weights and worked the exercise machine. "Everything but contact," he said.

"He looks great," Trapp said. "I think he's just itching. He just wants to play. He'll be a huge piece once he gets back."

Dotson hopes he can build leg strength and pass conditioning tests by March 1 after he gets out under the sun and on grass in Orlando and Palm Springs, Calif., these next six weeks before the Feb 25 season opener at FC Dallas.

"If I can do that by then, I should be good to go," he said.