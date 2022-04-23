Young, versatile Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson will miss the rest of the 2022 season because of a torn anterior-cruciate ligament suffered Friday.

Dotson went to the turf during training in Blaine and stayed there while he was attended for some time.

The club announced before Saturday's home game against Chicago Fire FC that he tore the ACL in his right knee and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

After Friday's training, Loons coach Adrian Heath said, "Hopefully nothing too serious. Hopefully he's just caught his foot in the turf and hopefully some kind of swelling."

Dotson, 24, is a former second-round draft pick who impressed Heath and his staff from the day he arrived in Minnesota. He has played central midfielder and played at right back for injured Romain Metanire this season.

The new contract he signed last season began at this season's start.

The addition of Honduras midfielder Joseph Rosales last summer and his countryman Kervin Arriaga this season gives the Loons some depth and versatility while Dotson rehabilitates from his injury.