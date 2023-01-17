Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Loons finalized a transfer to acquire young Swedish center back Mikael Marques from that country's second division, a source confirmed on Tuesday.

Marques, 21, played 28 games in 2022 for AFC Eskilstuna and is being acquired under MLS' Under-22 initiative in which teams are allowed to sign three players age 22 and younger to contracts at a reduced salary-cap charge.

Marques' arrival helps address the team's biggest need for depth and youth at center back, where starter Bakaye Dibassy remains on the road back from a season-ending ruptured quadriceps tendon last August.