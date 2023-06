Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Jorge Polanco's left hamstring is pain-free again, so the Twins plan to activate their second baseman before Thursday's game with Cleveland.

Edouard Julien, 7-for-35 in Polanco's absence, will rejoin the Class AAA Saints against the Bisons in Buffalo, N.Y., this weekend.