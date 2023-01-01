With six minutes and 41 seconds remaining In the fourth quarter of the Timberwolves' 116-104 loss to the Pistons on Saturday, Detroit's Alec Burks missed a three-pointer.

The shot ricocheted off the rim and caromed about equidistant from four Wolves players, none of them made a move to get the ball.

That allowed Detroit's Rodney McGruder to come in from the slot and grab the ball for the Pistons' second of three offensive rebounds on the possession.

The Target Center crowd immediately recognized what had happened — the Wolves lacked the urgency and desire just to get a rebound. Some were booing at that moment. Most of the arena was booing after Hamidou Diallo drew a foul on the third offensive rebound.

That play typified the kind of hellish basketball the Wolves are making their fans watch. What should have been a night to stop a five-game win streak turned into perhaps the Wolves' lowest moment of the season, when a rebuilding team played them off the floor of their own building.

Saturday's performance led to a talk among the team postgame, and the simple act of competing is among the issues the 16-21 Wolves need to figure out. That's not a great sign 37 games into the season.

"It was contagious, but it takes for everybody collectively to all have the same mindset," forward Kyle Anderson said. "That's why there are very few good teams in the league where everybody has that mindset. But I think we got it in us and the season's not over. We still got a ways to go and we can find it."

This is what coach Chris Finch has emphasized, according to center Rudy Gobert, but Gobert said there's only so much Finch can do. When the Wolves take the floor, it's on the players to ramp up their intensity.

"There's a lot of things as a coach that you can't really teach," Gobert said. "It has to come from us, and I know we're going to be all right, because I know those things are really fixable and are things that we can control every night. Once we figure that out, it's going to be a whole different team."

Anderson declined to go into specifics about what the Wolves discussed after Saturday's game while center Naz Reid said the Wolves had a proactive conversation. Reid agreed with Gobert's assessment that the Wolves' issues are fixable.

"We know why. And, I'm gonna kinda keep that in house. But we know why,' Reid said. "That's why I said I feel like we can change this. We know we can change it. We just got to buy into the things that we know."

Finch said he noticed the frustration was affecting the team a little more than it typically does, and that players were upset at each other for not making simple plays. He has suggested he may shake up minutes and rotations based on who is playing hard and watch to rebound that particular night.

"Just try to be honest with them, as honest as possible," Finch said. "Try to up the accountability, and maybe I need to think differently about who plays when and how. Maybe I've just got to shuffle it up totally different."

When asked if this kind of moment can turn into a positive eventually, Finch responded, "hopefully." The Wolves seemed confident they can turn a corner, even as they are trapped on the darkest road of their season.

"We just got to figure it out. We can't give up," Anderson said. "We got to keep pounding that rock, keep pounding that rock. And eventually it's gonna break open for us. But I don't think we got quitters in our locker room. We got to keep going, keep fighting and figure this thing out."