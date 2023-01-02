7 p.m. Monday vs. Nuggets; BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves have lost six consecutive games and will now face the team on top of the Western Conference. Kyle Anderson (back), Anthony Edwards (hip) and Rudy Gobert (illness) all came into Saturday's game as game-time decisions but were able to play. ... The Wolves have allowed 16 second-chance points per game over their six-game losing streak, tied for 22nd in the league. The Wolves also have the fourth-worst offensive rating over that span.

Denver update: The Nuggets will be playing on the tail end of a back to back. They are 2-1 in those games this season. They beat the Celtics on Sunday and have won 10 of 11. ... Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who had a triple-double vs. Boston, is averaging 25.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 9.5 assists. He is third in the league in assists. Thanks in part to Jokic, the Nuggets have the second-most efficient offense in the league (116.6 points per 100 possessions) but have the 24th-rated defense (114.2). ... Jamal Murray entered Saturday as questionable because of injury management to his left knee.