The Timberwolves and Dallas are playing tonight in Dallas, with the Mavericks leading the best-of-7 series 2-0. Staff writer Chris Hine is filing live reports from American Airlines Arena:

Pregame statistics, odds and key players

6:36 p.m. Tip-off nears

Dallas starters are point guard Luka Doncic (playoff stats: 28.0 scoring, 9.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists), shooting guard Kyrie Irving (21.6 points, 5.4 assists), small forward Derrick Jones (10.1 points), power forward P.J. Washington(13.9 points) and center Daniel Gafford (9.2 points, 5.7 rebounds). Center Dereck Lively is averaging 8.7 points off the bench.

For the Wolves, it's point guard Mike Conley (11.4 points, 6.1 assists), shooting guard Anthony Edwards (27.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists), small forward Jaden McDaniels (12.5 points), power forward Karl-Anthony Towns (18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds) and center Rudy Gobert (12.5 points, 10.5 rebounds). Naz Reid is averaging 11.7 points off the bench.

Referees are Tony Brothers (crew chief), Ben Taylor and Curtis Blair. The last time they had the Wolves it was Game 3 of the Denver series, which the Wolves lost at home.

The game is televised on TNT, with tip schedule for 7 p.m.

Morning shootaround recap: Anthony Edwards says he'll be ultra aggressive

One of the defining characteristics of Anthony Edwards on and off the court is the infectious joy with which he approaches every aspect of his life. You'll rarely find Edwards in a bad mood, no matter the circumstances.

But Edwards said after the first two games of the Western Conference finals, he lost a little bit of the joy in playing basketball as he has gone through some scoring struggles.

"I probably been getting away from having fun out there," Edwards said at shootaround before Game 3. "Just letting my misses and stuff get in my head. I just got to get back to having fun, playing with joy, with a smile on my face."

Edwards is 11-for-33 so far in this series and vowed he would be more aggressive, attack the basket more and take more shots in Game 3 than he has so far.

"Y'all gonna see tonight. It's gonna be a lot of shoots," Edwards said. "... I'm gonna be super aggressive. I haven't took more than 16 shots in each game. So, I'mma be ultra aggressive coming out, for sure."

Edwards said the atmosphere around the team was still positive and upbeat despite the Wolves losing two games at home they could have won.

"Everybody in a good mood, especially myself," Edwards said. "We dropped two games. We gave them two games. We're pretty confident."



