AUSTIN, Texas — In order to keep their chances of a top eight seed alive, the Timberwolves needed to overcome one of their biggest flaws — an inability to beat teams at the bottom of the standings.

After a season full of head-shaking, inexplicable losses to the worst teams in the league, the Wolves finally did as they should in defeating San Antonio 151-131 in Austin, Texas, where the Spurs hosted their last two home games.

The Wolves improved to 6-10 on the season and at a minimum, Sunday's game against the Pelicans will be for the No. 8 seed. That is significant because it would give the Wolves two games to win one to make the playoffs, instead of needing to win two play-in games should they fall to the No. 9 seed. The Wolves were officially eliminated from reaching a top six seed with the Clippers' win over Portland.

After a sluggish defensive start in which the Wolves allowed the Spurs to get hot early, the Wolves finally clamped down in the third quarter — and they got red-hot themselves. The Wolves began the quarter up 12 but finished it ahead by 28 after outscoring San Antonio 39-23. The Wolves went 10-for-12 from three-point range in the quarter with Jaden McDaniels hitting all four of his attempts from deep. He finished with 16 as the Wolves hit a season-high 24 threes. Anthony Edwards had one of his best offensive games in a while with 33 points while Karl-Anthony Towns added 22.

The Wolves led by as many as 33 and the blowout allowed coach Chris Finch to rest his starters the last several minutes.

The Wolves weren't interested much in playing defense at the start. They allowed the Spurs to shoot 57% in the first half, but got separation on the scoreboard in the second quarter thanks to their bench, which combined to shoot 9-for-10 in the first half before eventually exploding in the third. Taurean Prince finished with 15 off the bench while Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 16.

The Wolves also started playing defense for the first time all night and held San Antonio to 8-for-24 in the quarter.