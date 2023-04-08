Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Anthony Edwards, Wolves

The All-Star has had some sluggish performances since returning from illness and a sprained ankle, but he was back to form with 33 points in Austin.

BY THE NUMBERS

24 Wolves made three-pointers, a season high.

28 Most minutes played by any Wolves player.

33 The Wolves' biggest lead.

WRITTEN IN PENCIL

For the third time in 13 months, the Wolves broke the team record for points in a game.

151-131 at San Antonio*, April 8, 2023

150-126 vs. Chicago, Dec. 18, 2022

149-139 at San Antonio, Mar. 14, 2022

144-109 vs. New Orleans, Apr. 13, 2016

143-107 vs. L.A. Lakers, Mar. 28, 2014

142-115 vs. L.A. Clippers, Feb. 8, 2020

141-123 at Houston, Jan. 9, 2022

*-in Austin, Texas