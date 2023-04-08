IMPACT PLAYER: Anthony Edwards, Wolves
The All-Star has had some sluggish performances since returning from illness and a sprained ankle, but he was back to form with 33 points in Austin.
BY THE NUMBERS
24 Wolves made three-pointers, a season high.
28 Most minutes played by any Wolves player.
33 The Wolves' biggest lead.
WRITTEN IN PENCIL
For the third time in 13 months, the Wolves broke the team record for points in a game.
151-131 at San Antonio*, April 8, 2023
150-126 vs. Chicago, Dec. 18, 2022
149-139 at San Antonio, Mar. 14, 2022
144-109 vs. New Orleans, Apr. 13, 2016
143-107 vs. L.A. Lakers, Mar. 28, 2014
142-115 vs. L.A. Clippers, Feb. 8, 2020
141-123 at Houston, Jan. 9, 2022
*-in Austin, Texas