ORLANDO – Anthony Edwards played just eight minutes in the first half Tuesday night thanks to three fouls he committed. That stat line on most nights might spell doom for the Timberwolves, but Tuesday could not have been more different of a game than the Wolves have played all season.

In one of their best halves of the season, the Wolves led Orlando by 30 after the first half despite Edwards' foul trouble on their way to a wire-to-wire 113-92 victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert turned in dominant games, with Towns steamrolling the Magic in Edwards' absence on the offensive end of the floor. He had 23 of his 28 points before halftime, while Gobert protected the rim to perfection and punished switches from Orlando, which was without injured big man Franz Wagner. Gobert had 21 points and 12 rebounds on 8-for-10 shooting.

Jaden McDaniels (15 points) locked up Orlando star and reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, and the Wolves defense followed suit. It held the Magic to 28% shooting in the first half, 36% for the game.

The 37 points the Wolves allowed in the first half were the fewest any team scored on them in a first half this season. Mike Conley finished with 11 points and 10 assists while McDaniels rebounded from a 1-for-10 effort against Dallas on Sunday with a 15-point, 6-for-10 night. Edwards finished with six points on 2-for-7.

Edwards' night aside, if the Wolves could bottle this effort, they gladly would.

They jumped out to an 11-0 start and held Orlando scoreless on its first five possessions of the night.

Aside from a stretch when they committed four consecutive turnovers on offense, the Wolves played just about a perfect quarter. McDaniels limited Banchero, Gobert punished Orlando's switches with easy buckets in the post while Towns was cooking for 11 early points, which included three threes.

The Wolves held the Magic to just 22% from the field and shot 60% themselves for a 33-16 lead after one. They did this with Edwards starting just 1-for-3 with two turnovers.

Edwards picked up his third foul of the night at 10 minutes, 12 seconds of the second quarter, the second straight night he was in foul trouble. But the Wolves barely missed a beat. Towns kept it rolling on offense, as he finished the first half on 9-for-11 shooting. Gobert had 15 while Naz Reid kept the party rolling for the big men with nine first-half points.

The Wolves didn't have a clean second half, as Orlando kept hanging around enough that coach Chris Finch couldn't pull most of his starters until the 2:27 mark of the fourth with a back-to-back on tap for Boston on Wednesday.