DALLAS – The first time the Timberwolves played the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving didn't play. The second time they squared off, Irving and Luka Doncic were both out.

On Sunday, the Wolves finally got to see what it was like to defend this year's version of the Mavericks with both of those All-Star guards on the floor.

They proved a handful for the Wolves, who also had to dance around foul trouble to Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns at various points of the night.

The Wolves had a six-point lead late, but their late-game offense failed them in the final minutes of a 115-108 loss to Dallas.

Towns and Edwards scored all the points of a 19-4 run that gave the Wolves a 106-100 lead with 3 minutes, 53 seconds to play. But the Wolves came apart on offense after that, and Irving buried a pair of three-pointers to give Dallas a 109-106 Mavericks lead.

The Wolves came up with empty possession after empty possession, a couple misses from Towns and a turnover before Derrick Jones iced the game with a dunk. The Wolves didn't score again until there were 11.4 seconds left, ending a 13-0 Dallas run.

Irving had 35 points while Doncic finished with 34. Edwards had 36 for the Wolves while Towns finished with 24.

Wolves coach Chris Finch faced a tough decision near the start of Sunday's game — whether to leave Edwards in with two fouls or take him out at the 6 minute, 48 second mark.

Finch opted to leave Edwards out there, and initially Edwards rewarded his gamble by getting to the rim almost at will for 12 first-quarter points.

But they played with fire a little too long. Edwards picked up his third with 3:05 to play in the quarter and had to sit. The Wolves trailed just 30-29 after one as Gobert piled up eight rebounds in the quarter, four on the offensive end.

Edwards didn't rest for too long, and he re-entered the game with 7:53 to play in the second.

Towns, sensing the Wolves needed an offensive burst with Edwards on the bench, scored nine in the quarter before picking up his third foul a few minutes before halftime.

The Mavericks maintained a small lead most of the quarter and took a 60-56 lead into the half.

Irving and Doncic each had 17 by that point.

The third began with Towns picking up his fourth foul while contending for an offensive rebound just 18 seconds into the action. He came out and sat the rest of the quarter.

Not long after that, Gobert picked up two fouls on one possession, his third and fourth of the game, meaning he went to the bench with 7:19 left in the quarter. The Wolves were down both starting big men the rest of the third.

Irving hit a pair of threes for the Mavericks on his way to 10 for the quarter. Dallas extended the lead to as much as 83-77. But the Wolves started to lose their grip of the game toward the end of the quarter. Dallas closed on a 8-0 run for a 91-82 lead headed into the fourth.

But once the starters re-entered the Wolves got back in it, and the shots started falling. Edwards and Towns then caught fire in the fourth, leading the 19-4 spurt with clutch shotmaking that gave the Wolves a 106-100 lead. But the shots dried up from there.