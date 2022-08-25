The Minnesota State Fair opened its gates Thursday morning to crowds eager to take in the food and festivities after two years in the shadow of COVID-19.

Traffic was backed up for miles by 8 a.m., even before many vendors, rides and attractions had opened. The overcast skies didn't seem to deter first day fairgoers, with a healthy stream of humanity strolling the fairgrounds by 9:30 am. By 11 a.m, some streets were nearly elbow to elbow and lines two dozen deep had formed at popular booths, including Tom Thumb Donuts.

Fair officials are anticipating total 12-day attendance of 1.7 million — less than the record-setting 2.1 million in 2019, but more than then 1.3 million last year.

The Benson family, of Mendota Heights, made their way to the Dairy Building early Thursday morning to splurge on ice cream for breakfast.

Parents Dawn and Aaron Benson said they grew up coming to the fair, and are now introducing daughters Lydia, 6, and Elice, 4, to all their favorites including ice cream, cheese curds and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire tower.

The family arrived a little after 7 a.m. to stop at the fire tower and squeeze in a quick goat petting before their dessert for breakfast. They said they skipped the 2021 fair because of concerns about COVID.

"We decided this year we are doing it," Dawn Benson said. "We are getting back out there."

Brandi Bast and her school-aged daughter, Emma, drove in from outstate Minnesota Thursday morning, picked up two cousins in Roseville and were checking out the fairgrounds from the Space Tower by 10 a.m.

"It's our last little outing before school starts," Brandi Bast said.

They skipped the fair last year, she said, but this year feels safe. They excitedly planned their day, a mixture of their favorite rides and foods.

Heidi and Patrick Hau, of St. Paul, come to the opening day of the State Fair every year — and every year they prepare by eating healthful foods, including kale smoothies, in the lead-up to the big event.

"Then you don't have to feel guilty about 16 hours of gluttonous eating and beer drinking," Patrick Hue said as the couple noshed on cheese curds and a new veggie offering from the Herbivorous Butcher, paired with morning beer flights.

The couple said this year felt busy, like opening days before COVID.

"It seemed 50% last year. It seemed small and scaled down," Heidi Hue said. "This year seems like we are back! The band is back together."