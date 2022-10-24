Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Year: 2011

"It's fun to know I got that record but way better to have a championship." — Edgerton/Ellsworth quarterback Isaac Heard

A record-setting passing combination led to perfection.

Quarterback junior Isaac Heard threw for a Prep Bowl record 368 yards, a record-setting 198 to wide receiver Devin Hulstein, and five touchdowns as Edgerton/Ellsworth won its lone state championship with a 36-28 victory over Wheaton-Herman-Norcross in Nine-Man to complete a 14-0 season. Hulstein, also a junior, was on the receiving end of two of the scoring passes.

"Life's easy when you've got guys running their routes all day and blocking for you all day," Heard said.

In two other championships in the final year of the six-class format:

Matt Olson swatted away a two-point conversion intended for wide receiver Bryce Holm from quarterback Ben Kain with seconds remaining as St. Croix Lutheran held on to beat Fairmont 34-32 in Class 3A.

Kain drove Fairmont 59 yards in 1 minute, 37 seconds without a timeout. The Cardinals cut the lead to two on an 11-yard pass to Holm, his Prep Bowl record-tying fourth touchdown reception, setting the stage for the two-point conversion attempt.

"It was one of those games where you get to take a five-second sigh of relief and then you had to go back out and do it again," Olson said.

Also, Evan Robertson tied a Prep Bowl record with three interceptions and Dawson-Boyd forced five turnovers in a 35-20 triumph over Mahnomen in Class 1A. It's the lone Blackjacks state title, and it came in their first state tournament appearance.

State championship games

Class 5A: Eden Prairie 13, Wayzata 3

Class 4A: Rocori 17, Bemidji 10

Class 3A: St. Croix Lutheran 34, Fairmont 32

Class 2A: Caledonia 27, Moose Lake-Willow River 0

Class 1A: Dawson-Boyd 35, Mahnomen 20

Nine-Man: Edgerton/Ellsworth 36, Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 28