Year: 2012

"I kept calm because I knew that I've put in a lot of hours kicking and it would all pay off in this one second." — Levi Schmitz on his winning field goal for Caledonia

The first year of seven classes brought two programs — Blue Earth Area in Class 3A and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley in Nine-Man — their only state championships, each behind outstanding defensive efforts.

Gus Phillips was a stalwart on defense and special teams as Blue Earth Area stymied Rochester Lourdes' ground attack in a 30-7 victory. The Eagles, who shattered the school record with more than 4,300 rushing yards during the season, were held to 58 yards on 32 carries.

Phillips finished with nine solo tackles, including five for loss, and three sacks. He also blocked a field goal and a punt.

"He's been making plays all year," Buccaneers coach Randy Kuechenmeister said. "Players make plays, and he did that today."

David Franta ran for 144 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns and quarterback Kysten Zierke connected with Isaac Darrington on a pair of touchdown passes.

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley's defense limited high-scoring Grand Meadow to one score through the first three quarters while its offense used big plays in dismantling the Superlarks 40-22.

Jason Montonye scored on runs of 51 and 49 yards and took a kickoff back 82 yards for another score. Austin Maanum added two touchdown runs, including a 73-yard burst with nine seconds remaining in the first half. Damon Gibson added a 39-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

"Our goal was to shut them out right away," said Wolverines defensive end Ethan Chase, who had three sacks for 32 yards in losses. "This is the first time we were bigger than someone, and we wanted to play physical. We had a game plan, and everyone executed it."

In the closest final, Levi Schmitz kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired, giving Caledonia a 25-22 triumph over Moose Lake-Willow River in Class 2A.

"It was more nerves than I ever felt before," Schmitz said. "I closed my eyes and imagined the ball going through the uprights."

Eden Prairie defeated Lakeville North 28-7 in the first final in Class 6A, created before the 2012 season for the state's 32 largest schools.

State championship games

Class 6A: Eden Prairie 28, Lakeville North 7

Class 5A: Totino-Grace 49, Owatonna 21

Class 4A: Hutchinson 67, Holy Family 7

Class 3A: Blue Earth Area 30, Rochester Lourdes 7

Class 2A: Caledonia 25, Moose Lake-Willow River 22

Class 1A: Mahnomen 20, Bethlehem Academy 14

Nine-Man: Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 40, Grand Meadow 22