Two St. Paul City Conference football teams, Harding/Humboldt and Johnson, won't be participating in next week's section playoffs, the St. Paul Public Schools announced on Thursday, after suspensions stemming from their afternoon game the day before. It was stopped by game officials because of a late physical altercation between players.

"We determined multiple Code of Conduct violations occurred, resulting in suspensions that will prevent both teams from participating in postseason section play," the St. Paul Public Schools news release stated.

Harding/Humboldt was leading Johnson 35-22 with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left to play when the game was stopped. It will not be finished.

Harding/Humboldt, in its second year of fielding a co-op team in football, finishes its season 7-1 with the victory after going 4-4 last year. The Governors fell to 2-6.

JOEL RIPPEL

U soccer wins home finale

Junior midfielder Sophia Romine scored goals in the eighth and 23rd minutes of the first half to lead the Gophers to a 2-0 victory over Purdue in Minnesota's last home match of the regular season.

Both goals for Minnesota (8-7-2, 4-4-1 Big Ten) came off corner kicks; graduate defender Gabbie Cesarone had one of the assists on each one.

The Gophers are 9-1 in their past 10 matches with the Boilermakers (3-10-3, 0-6-3).

This win, coupled with Illinois' 0-0 tie with Wisconsin, ensures Minnesota will finish eighth in the Big Ten and advance to the conference tournament.

U women meet SCSU in home and home

The No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team (4-0, 4-0 WCHA) will play a home-and-home series with St. Cloud State this weekend. The first game is 3 p.m. Friday in St. Cloud, the second is 2 p.m. Saturday at Ridder Arena.

Minnesota is coming off an 11-0 and 9-4 sweep of Minnesota State Mankato — the 20 goals are the most the Gophers have scored in a series since 1999.

First-year coach Brian Idalski's Huskies (2-4, 0-4) are looking for their first WCHA victory.

The Gophers lead the all-time series 100-3-3.

Ex-Hamline star dies at 98

Rollie Seltz, a member of the Hamline University Athletic Hall of Fame, died Oct. 13. Seltz, who was living in Shoreview, was 98.

Seltz, who grew up in St. Paul and attended Humboldt High School, earned eight letters in baseball and basketball at Hamline. In 1946, he was named a second-team All-America in basketball.

He played five seasons of professional basketball and four seasons of professional baseball in the St. Louis Cardinals organzation. After his playing career ended, he owned an insurance agency in St. Paul until he retired in 1988.

JOEL RIPPEL

Etc.

Five of the Gophers' conference wrestling matches will be on the Big Ten Network this season, the team announced. The first will be a road match against Nebraska at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Among the other televised matches will be one at home against Iowa at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Iowa State's Eleanor Holthaus, a senior outside hitter who was a high school star at Rocori in Cold Spring, Minn., had 14 kills and 11 digs as the Cyclones upset No. 1 Texas 3-2 in Big 12 volleyball on Wednesday in Ames, Iowa.

Jack Reimann, a forward for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, has committed to St. Cloud State, a team his father, Dan, played for. Reimann, a former Blaine High School player, had eight goals and 12 assists for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL last season.