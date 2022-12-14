Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Kasson-Mantorville senior guard Aby Shubert won't play basketball again this season.

Shubert, committed to Division I Xavier, revealed on her Twitter account that she had a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee that would require surgery. "With this injury, my high school basketball career has come to an end," she wrote.

Shubert was injured in the KoMets' second game of the season, early in a 51-34 loss to Goodhue on Dec. 1.

She had opened the season with a 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 72-64 victory over Austin. She averaged 22 points per game while shooting 42 percent from three-point range last season.

"My doctors at the Mayo Clinic have assured me that I will recover and play at the next level," Shubert said. "Our goal moving forward is to prepare me for playing college ball at Xavier."

Inside the numbers

1.0: Seconds on the clock when senior guard Mason Tangen's baseline three-pointer swished, giving Chaska an 81-78 victory over Minnetonka in boys basketball. Tangen finished with eight points.

2.7: Seconds on the clock when junior guard Jaden Shones made two free throws, giving Lake City's boys basketball team an 82-81 victory over Minneapolis North in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic. He finished with a career-high 22 points while also grabbing 12 rebounds.

4.6: Seconds on the clock when junior guard Marie Tolbert made two free throws, giving Austin's girls basketball team a 51-49 victory over Mankato East. She finished with four points.

8: Three-pointers made by Albert Lea senior guard Kendall Kenis, setting a school record, in an 87-55 loss to Rochester Mayo in girls basketball. She finished with 27 points.

33: Points scored by Chaska senior guard Kennedy Sanders in a 71-63 victory over Wayzata in girls basketball. She has scored at least 22 points in her past four games.

39: Points scored by Crosby-Ironton freshman guard Tori Oehrlein in a 77-68 victory over Wadena-Deer Creek in girls basketball. She just missed a triple-double, with 22 rebounds and nine assists.

STATE RANKINGS

By Minnesota Basketball News

BOYS

Class 4A

1. Park Center (3-0); 2. Lakeville North (3-0); 3. Eden Prairie (2-0); 4. Shakopee (3-0); 5. East Ridge (2-1); 6. Eastview (1-1); 7. Armstrong (2-0); 8. Cooper (2-0); 9. Andover (2-1); 10. Hopkins (4-1).

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (1-1); 2. DeLaSalle (2-0); 3. Orono (2-0); 4. Mahtomedi (2-0); 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's (2-0); 6. Alexandria (2-1); 7. Stewartville (1-2); 8. Mankato East (3-0); 9. Austin (2-1); 10. Princeton (3-0).

Class 2A

1. Holy Family (3-0); 2. Lake City (4-0); 3. Minneapolis North (1-1); 4. Maranatha (3-0); 5. Maple River (4-1); 6. Minnehaha Academy (3-2); 7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (1-2); 8. Perham (1-0); 9. Pequot Lakes (3-0); 10. Watertown-Mayer (2-0).

Class 1A

1. Cherry (2-1); 2. Hayfield (2-1); 3. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (1-0); 4. New Life Academy (4-0); 5. Cass Lake-Bena (2-0); 6. Deer River (3-0); 7. Henning (4-0); 8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0); 9. Goodhue (3-1); 10. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (2-0).

GIRLS

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (5-0); 2. St. Michael-Albertville (4-0); 3. Eden Prairie (5-0); 4. Chaska (4-0); 5. Minnetonka (5-1); 6. Wayzata (5-1); 7. Rosemount (4-0); 8. East Ridge (6-1); 9. Maple Grove (4-2); 10. Lakeville South (6-0).

Class 3A

1. Becker (3-0); 2. Benilde-St. Margaret's (2-2); 3. Holy Angels (5-0); 4. Marshall (1-0); 5. Jordan (5-0); 6. Grand Rapids (5-2); 7. St. Paul Como Park (3-0); 8. Alexandria (3-1); 9. Byron (3-1); 10. Stewartville (4-2).

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (4-2); 2. Minnehaha Academy (2-1); 3. Albany (5-0); 4. St. Croix Lutheran (5-2); 5. Goodhue (3-1); 6. Montevideo (4-0); 7. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (3-0); 8. New London-Spicer (4-0); 9. Perham (4-0); 10. Duluth Marshall (5-0).

Class 1A

1. Hancock (2-0); 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-1); 3. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (4-0); 4. Minneota (2-0); 5. Mayer Lutheran (5-0); 6. BOLD (5-0); 7. Hayfield (4-1); 8. Underwood (3-1); 9. Fosston (4-0); 10. Lac qui Parle Valley (4-1).