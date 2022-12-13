Six teams from the Metro Top 10 squared off recently and gave a good indication of what kind of season to expect — close and competitive.

Two of the matchups came on a neutral site in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic at the Lindbergh Center at Hopkins High School. No. 2 Lakeville North slipped past Class 3A defending state champion and Metro Top 10 No. 3 Totino-Grace 68-65, and No. 5 DeLaSalle rallied in the closing seconds to beat No. 6 Minnetonka 69-67 on senior guard Nasir Whitlock's pull-up, fadeaway jumper from 18 feet at the buzzer.

In the other Metro Top 10 matchup, No. 4 Eden Prairie knocked off visiting No. 7 Eastview 71-60. It was a two-point game at halftime.

This week's marquee matchup

Lakeville North vs. Park Center, 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Osseo

The Panthers have come out of the gate fast. They crushed a preseason Metro Top 10 squad, East Ridge, 87-56 in their opener before edging Totino-Grace 68-65. Now coach John Oxton's group gets Class 4A defending state champion and Metro Top 10 No. 1 Park Center. The Pirates steamrolled Edina 82-45 and No. 5 DeLaSalle 102-71 in their first two games. It doesn't get any better than an early-season matchup between No. 1 and No. 2.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

Records are through Monday

1. Park Center (2-0)

2. Lakeville North (2-0)

3. Totino-Grace (3A) (0-1)

4. Eden Prairie (2-0)

5. DeLaSalle (3A) (1-1)

6. Minnetonka (1-1)

7. Eastview (1-1)

8. Orono (3A) (2-0)

9. Holy Family (2A) (2-0)

10. Mahtomedi (3A) (2-0)