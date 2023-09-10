Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Horned heads, Skol signs and a tide of purple patriotism sprang up in Minneapolis Sunday as Vikings fans flocked for the team's first regular season game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In addition to the excitement that comes with any game, and especially a home opener, there was this: The unwritten story of the season — a blank upon which fans would chisel an optimistic narrative.

After all, as of the noon kickoff Sunday, the team was undefeated.

"I think they'll lose maybe one or two games, but they'll win all the rest," declared Marshall Spaeth, who was spending his 10th birthday at his first Vikings game, with his brother Lindan, 11, and parents Jon and Christen.

Like many in the morning masses milling about, they had come a ways; the Spaeths drove three hours from Aurora, Minn.

"I woke up at 5:30, got my gear and was ready to go," said Marshall, who watched every game on TV last season but had never been to the big city, much less the purple palace to see a game.

Kori Tollefson of Grand Forks, N.D., arrived at the game in his Vikings jersey declaring "Someday."

Tollefson said he came up with the idea after discovering, "I'm cursed. Every player's jersey I get, he leaves the next season."

