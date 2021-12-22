Minnesota is changing its COVID-19 treatment recommendations in response to the threat of the omicron coronavirus variant, suspending the use of two monoclonal antibody therapies and conserving a third for the highest-risk cases.

The announcement in a memo to providers this week follows research indicating that two of three monoclonal antibody infusions — Eli Lilly's bamlanivimab/etesevimab and Regeneron's casirivimab/imdevimab — aren't as effective against COVID-19 cases caused by omicron.

While a fast-spreading delta variant has fueled the current COVID-19 wave in Minnesota, the memo reflects the concerns of health leaders that the new and concerning omicron variant could extend it.

Federal modeling suggests that omicron is responsible for 71% of recent coronavirus infections in the U.S., though the amount varies by region and doesn't sync with the latest state variant data. Regardless, Minnesota health officials expect the omicron prevalence to accelerate and increase demand for GlaxoSmithKline's sotrovimab, the antibody therapy that appears most effective against the variant.

"We anticipate significant scarcity in the coming weeks relative to demand and the omicron surge," the state memo said.

Monoclonal antibody therapies are infusions mostly provided on an outpatient basis in the early stages of COVID-19 to prevent severe illness and hospitalization in patients. The state memo said providers should "forestall" use of the two types that are less effective against omicron, though they could still be used at their discretion on lower-risk patients with existing appointments.

Minnesota for the past month has used a scoring system to prioritize limited antibody therapies, giving preference to people with COVID-19 who are older, pregnant or minorities or have diabetes or diseases of the lungs, kidneys or heart that elevate their risks for severe illness and hospitalization. Sotrovimab is now being reserved for people with COVID-19 whose combinations of demographics and disease history produce the highest score.

"People who are at some risk, but not necessarily the highest risk, should not expect to get access in the short term, and they should definitely be in touch with their providers in case their symptoms worsen," said JP Leider, a public health researcher at the University of Minnesota. He helped created the Minnesota Resource Allocation Platform, MNRAP, which prioritizes patients for monoclonal antibody therapies provided by several health care providers in the state.

The state memo was specific to MNRAP providers, a group that excludes Mayo Clinic in Rochester, CentraCare in St. Cloud and Essentia Health in Duluth. However, those providers are required to have their own scoring systems for determining patient need and are encouraged to follow the latest state guidance.

Minnesota had recently expanded capacity and was providing 2,500 to 3,000 infusions per week amid the peak of the delta coronavirus wave — up from 2,000 per week earlier this fall. However, the restriction to one type of antibody product will cause those numbers to decline, probably below 1,000 per week, Leider said.

Sotrovimab, the newest antibody product, makes up the smallest quantity of Minnesota's supply. The state has a lottery system in place that it will use if there are too many high-risk patients needing antibody infusions at once.

A recent Mayo Clinic study cited benefits of focusing expensive infusions on the highest-risk population. The study estimated that it took more than 200 infusions of low-risk patients with COVID-19 to prevent one hospitalization, compared with four infusions of high-risk patients.

While switching to one monoclonal antibody "is the right thing to do," it might be premature given that some lower-risk patients infected by other widespread variants could still benefit, said Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, chief physician of Sanford Health, a large provider of monoclonal antibodies in greater Minnesota and the Dakotas.

"It will be very important to understand how fast omicron takes over individual counties in MN [and elsewhere]," he said in an e-mail. "A county that is still mostly seeing delta cases could treat patients well with any antibody."

Minnesota is among the most aggressive states in analyzing samples from patients with COVID-19 to identify the variants involved and look for patterns or new directions in viral spread. The CDC lists Minnesota third for the number of samples submitted for genomic sequencing behind California and Massachusetts.

Minnesota had verified only seven infections among state residents involving omicron as of last Wednesday, but a new, higher total is expected later today.

The emergence of omicron comes as Minnesota appears to be on the downside of a COVID-19 wave caused by the delta variant. COVID-19 hospitalizations and the positivity rate of diagnostic testing have declined over the past two weeks, though they remain at high levels.

Much remains unknown about omicron, which was labeled a variant of concern after it was identified in South Africa last month because of its rapid spread and potential to evade immunity. It's possible that the variant spreads faster but produces less severe illness, so its overall impact is unclear. The high number of vaccinations and infections in Minnesota this fall also could reduce omicron spread compared with other states that had peaks in their delta COVID-19 waves this summer.