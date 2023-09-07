A vote to override Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's veto of a rideshare overhaul failed Thursday.

Nine votes on the 13-member City Council were required to override last month's veto; the attempt only got four votes, and several of the council members who supported the override were absent.

In mid-August the City Council approved a plan that would have raised the pay for drivers of Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing companies to among the highest in the nation by setting minimum pay standards. The measure, which passed by a 7-5 vote, also would have protected drivers' tips, created a number of protections for driver's job security, and added transparency by affording the city ways to examine company data.

Uber and Lyft strongly opposed the measure, saying it would lead to higher fares for riders and could prompt them to vastly curtail or completely pull out of Minneapolis.

The following week, Frey vetoed the plan, echoing some of the rideshare companies' concerns and contending the city didn't have enough data to know if the regulations made sense. He said riders who are poor, disabled or live in disadvantaged neighborhoods could ultimately lose a crucial means of getting around.

Frey's move was similar to that of Gov. Tim Walz, a fellow Democrat, who earlier this year vetoed a similar proposal for statewide pay minimums and protections approved by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party-led Legislature. Instead, Walz established a commission that includes drivers and representatives of rideshare companies to study the matter and issue findings this winter.

Frey emphasized that he, too, wanted to see drivers earn more money, and he partially delivered on that. On the same day as Frey's veto, Uber committed to pay drivers a minimum of $5 for every ride, regardless of how short. However, the company didn't agree to other standards set out in the plan approved by the council, and Lyft hasn't committed publicly to changing anything.

Frey's veto set up the possibility of an override, which was required to happen at Thursday's meeting.

But several of the council members who supported the plan, including Council Member Robin Wonsley, the chief sponsor, were absent Thursday to attend a previously scheduled conference. Council Member Lisa Goodman, who was absent for the original vote, was absent Thursday on city business.

Override vote

Here's how the council voted Thursday.

In favor of the override: Council President Andrea Jenkins and Council Members Jason Chavez, Aisha Chughtai and Jamal Osman.

Against the override: Council Vice President Linea Palmisano and Council Members Andrew Johnson, Emily Koski, Michael Rainville and LaTrisha Vetaw.

No one changed their position.

Absent: Council Members Elliott Payne, Jeremiah Ellison, Goodman and Wonsley.

Under Minneapolis' charter, every mayoral veto comes back to the City Council at its next regular meeting for an override vote.

Even though it's automatic, several proponents of the vetoed rideshare plan had said they would attempt to amass votes to override Frey's veto, and a group of drivers who have organized to push for higher pay had vowed to wage a pressure campaign.