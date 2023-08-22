Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday vetoed an ambitious plan to raise pay and protections for Uber and Lyft drivers — but also announced an agreement with Uber over pay minimums.

The plan, approved by the City Council last week, was cast by supporters as a means to protect drivers from being exploited by international rideshare companies and prompted Uber and Lyft to threaten to leave the city or vastly curtail services if Frey signed it.

"The ordinance needs more work," the mayor said in an interview Tuesday.

Frey said Uber has agreed to raise the effective pay of drivers in Minneapolis to at least minimum wage — the same base standard that organized drivers who supported the City Council plan said they wanted. But it wasn't immediately clear how much of a boost that would be for many drivers because Uber compensation, and how it's calculated, is a disputed issue among the company and their critics.

As of Tuesday, there was no agreement for any guarantees for Lyft drivers, Frey said.

Representatives for Lyft weren't immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Frey had earlier hinted at a veto, commenting that the the regulations approved by the council would have unintended consequences. Proponents of the ordinance will likely attempt to override the mayor's veto next week.

That will be an uphill battle. The ordinance was approved 7-5 with one member absent who expressed reservations about it. Nine votes of the 13-member council are needed to override a mayoral veto.

Tuesday afternoon, Council Member Robin Wonsley, the lead author of the rideshare ordinance, issued a statement denouncing Frey's veto as "an inexcusable betrayal of Minneapolis workers."

"As a Council Member, Jacob Frey voted to approve a $15 minimum wage, but evidently he is ready to abandon any commitment to living wages or workers' rights under the pressure of lobbying by multibillion-dollar out-of-state corporations. This fight is not over," she said.

What the plan said

The primary thrust of the plan, modeled after others in Seattle, Chicago and New York, was for drivers to earn at least minimum wage. Because drivers are not employees of rideshare companies, they are not protected by city and state minimum wage requirements, which are either $14.50 or $15.19 an hour in Minneapolis, depending on company size. The state minimum wage is lower.

The ordinance would set a number of pay minimums for drivers toward that end.

Additionally, the plan would insulate drivers' tips from company deductions, and create a process to protect drivers from being effectively terminated without a advance warning and a chance to appeal.

The plan also seeks to create layers of transparency, with the city able to monitor any rideshare company for how they pay drivers and which drivers and neighborhoods they serve and how frequently, as well as an envisioned but not-yet-funded "driver resource center" to answer questions and potentially resolve disputes.

The ordinance would only affect portions of rides within Minneapolis' borders.

Why the veto?

Before last week's vote by the council, Frey sent a letter outlining a number of objections to the plan. Among them were that people who are poor, older or rely on wheelchairs would be effectively priced out of hailing a ride. Frey also pointed to a lack of clear data on how much the companies truly pay and how much they keep for themselves, as well as who uses ride-hailing companies and what other options they have.

On Tuesday, he said, "Any time you strike complex legislation it's a balance, and in getting that balance right, you gotta know what the consequences are … and clearly here, we didn't yet."

His concerns were similar to those of Gov. Tim Walz, who vetoed similar state legislation earlier this year approved by lawmakers. Instead, Walz created a commission to study the issue and make recommendations to lawmakers by Jan. 1.

The committee, which includes representatives from Uber and Lyft, as well as drivers who have advocated for pay hikes, has met twice so far and received a report from the state Department of Labor and Industry summarizing how other cities and states have attempted to increase driver pay.

Frey said he thinks it would make more sense for a statewide regimen if agreement can be reached.

Uber's new plan

According to Frey and a letter from Uber his office furnished, Uber has committed, effective Tuesday, that "all drivers will earn at least the equivalent of the Minneapolis minimum wage, calculated on a bi-weekly basis to ensure drivers are paid minimum wage during drive time in Minneapolis."

Additionally, the company has agreed that drivers will earn no less than $5 for each ride in the city, "regardless of how short the trip is." That was another component of the ordinance.

As for giving drivers a fair process when "deactivating" them, Uber spokesman Freddi Goldstein wrote in a letter to Frey: "Similar to the Driver Review Center proposed in the Council ordinance, earlier this year, Uber began working with Somali Community Resettlement Services (SCRS), a local non-profit, to offer language-specific, culturally sensitive, on-the-ground support for drivers who wish to appeal a deactivation decision. SCRS has a direct line to the Deactivation Review team at Uber and the ability to provide additional context and supporting documentation when requesting Uber re-review a driver's case. This partnership is ongoing and we will send notice to drivers in Minneapolis to ensure they are aware of this resource."

What's next

Several city council members who supported the ordinance have said they plan to try to override Frey if he were to veto it.

An override will likely require changing the minds of at least two council members.

Council President Andrea Jenkins and Council Members Elliott Payne, Robin Wonsley, Jamal Osman, Jason Chavez, Aisha Chughtai and Jeremiah Ellison voted in favor of the ordinance, while council Vice President Linea Palmisano and Council Members Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw, Emily Koski and Andrew Johnson voted no. Council Member Lisa Goodman was absent for the vote; she told the Star Tribune she has "concerns" with the ordinance.

The next scheduled city council meeting is Sept. 7.

If the veto stands, it's unlikely the council would be able to approve anything similar this year.

"In the coming weeks, we will start a process for creating a new ordinance – a process that will include input from a broad set of stakeholders, including drivers, labor unions, business associations, disability advocates, City staff, Council representation, Mayor's staff, and representatives from Uber and Lyft, " Frey said Tuesday. "This will be a partnership, and we will get this right."

This is a developing story and will be updated.